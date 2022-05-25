Vrbo reveals the 2022 Canadian Vacation Homes of the Year

"The Vacation Homes of the Year exemplify why families have trusted Vrbo for decades. They have a proven track record of earning excellent ratings and reviews, and the hosts who own and manage these places are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests," said Mary Zajac, Vrbo spokesperson. "We also know every family has different tastes and vacation preferences, so this list represents a variety of price points, destinations, types of properties and design."

Vrbo's 2022 Canadian Vacation Homes of the Year:

Tofino, British Columbia : This waterfront luxury retreat is a surfer's oasis, located in between 2 of Tofino's best surf breaks and steps away from Chesterman beach and Cox Bay. With one hundred and ten 5-star ratings, guests enjoy the waterfront location, outdoor shower, and radiant heated floors.

This waterfront luxury retreat is a surfer's oasis, located in between 2 of best surf breaks and steps away from Chesterman beach and Cox Bay. With one hundred and ten 5-star ratings, guests enjoy the waterfront location, outdoor shower, and radiant heated floors. Golden, British Columbia : This Scandinavian style ski home is a unique gem perfect for those looking for a ski in and ski out experience. With an in-home sauna, hot tub and outdoor fire pit, there are amenities for the whole family to enjoy.

This Scandinavian style ski home is a unique gem perfect for those looking for a ski in and ski out experience. With an in-home sauna, hot tub and outdoor fire pit, there are amenities for the whole family to enjoy. Banff, Alberta : This modern mountain estate offers all the amenities of a resort while still providing the comforts of home. With twenty-three 5-star ratings, guests love the fully stocked chef's kitchen, full gym and large children's playroom for entertainment.

: This modern mountain estate offers all the amenities of a resort while still providing the comforts of home. With twenty-three 5-star ratings, guests love the fully stocked chef's kitchen, full gym and large children's playroom for entertainment. Collingwood, Ontario : This secluded family cottage is an ideal retreat for guests looking for a quieter vacation away from the crowds in the Blue Mountain region. With twenty-nine 5-star reviews, guests enjoy the panoramic views, large outdoor space and access to hiking trails on the property for a laidback getaway.

: This secluded family cottage is an ideal retreat for guests looking for a quieter vacation away from the crowds in the region. With twenty-nine 5-star reviews, guests enjoy the panoramic views, large outdoor space and access to hiking trails on the property for a laidback getaway. Port McNicoll, Ontario : This private waterfront cottage is surrounded by 320-degree views of the Georgian Bay. Perfect for entertaining and large groups, the home includes a lakeside cabana and guest suite that can accommodate parties of up to 12.

: This private waterfront cottage is surrounded by 320-degree views of the Georgian Bay. Perfect for entertaining and large groups, the home includes a lakeside cabana and guest suite that can accommodate parties of up to 12. Sainte-Beatrix, Quebec : This contemporary urban villa is in a peaceful woodland located just an hour outside of Montreal and perfect for disconnecting. The 16-foot floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed mountain views.

This contemporary urban villa is in a peaceful woodland located just an hour outside of and perfect for disconnecting. The 16-foot floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed mountain views. Charlevoix, Quebec : This family-friendly chalet is ideal for those that love exploring the outdoors. Near Le Massif de Charlevoix, there are hiking, snowboarding, and snowmobiling trails all available within a 10-minute distance.

This family-friendly chalet is ideal for those that love exploring the outdoors. Near Le Massif de Charlevoix, there are hiking, snowboarding, and snowmobiling trails all available within a 10-minute distance. Augustine Cove, Prince Edward Island : This modern oceanfront property is an architecture lover's dream. With prime access to the cove and views overlooking the ocean and country setting, guests love the relaxing environment.

: This modern oceanfront property is an architecture lover's dream. With prime access to the cove and views overlooking the ocean and country setting, guests love the relaxing environment. Blandford, Nova Scotia : This private oceanfront chateau is French inspired and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and Mahone Bay . Sleeping up to 10 guests, they enjoy the privacy of the 2-acre property, and morning walks on over 200-ft of oceanfront.

This private oceanfront chateau is French inspired and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and . Sleeping up to 10 guests, they enjoy the privacy of the 2-acre property, and morning walks on over 200-ft of oceanfront. Margaree Harbour, Nova Scotia : This classic Cape Breton home boasts wall-to-wall windows and a wraparound deck that offers 360-degree ocean views. Modern amenities and an open concept kitchen and dining area are a hit among large groups and families.

See the full list and more photos of the 2022 Vacation Homes of the year here and save these places on your Vrbo Trip Board for the next time you are planning a get together with your family or closest friends.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together.

Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travellers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com/en-ca

© 2022 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo, HomeAway, the Vrbo logo, and the HomeAway logo are trademarks of HomeAway.

SOURCE Vrbo

For further information: [email protected]