Vrbo reports accelerated rush to book summer vacation homes

Data shows demand for summer is outpacing last year's early surge

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- New data from Vrbo® indicates that the rush to book summer vacation homes is trending earlier than ever.

Even after the unprecedented early surge in demand for Vrbo summer vacation homes last year, the rush to book summer vacation homes has further accelerated in 2022. Demand for Vrbo properties this summer is already outpacing last summer by nearly 15% [1], and some of the most popular summer vacation destinations such as Huntsville and Prince Edward County in Ontario and Parksville, British Columbia on Vancouver Island, have less than 30% of properties available to book for July [2].

"When demand for summer vacation homes peaked earlier than usual in 2021, it was not a huge surprise because people were craving private, whole homes that gave them the ability to be separate from others," said Mary Zajac, Vrbo spokesperson. "As restrictions ease across Canada, turns out families are continuing to book even earlier, and this trend shows no signs of stopping in 2022 or beyond."

Along with the easing of pandemic-era travel restrictions, factors that may be influencing this even earlier rush to book vacation homes include:





Missing out last year. With the early surge in demand for summer vacation homes last year, some travellers missed the window to book their ideal Vrbo property in their preferred vacation destination. With the lesson learned, more travellers are booking summer vacations even earlier this year.





With the early surge in demand for summer vacation homes last year, some travellers missed the window to book their ideal Vrbo property in their preferred vacation destination. With the lesson learned, more travellers are booking summer vacations even earlier this year. Travelling internationally. Difficulty navigating international travel restrictions and COVID-19 testing requirements over the past year meant families preferred visiting domestic vacation destinations. As countries start lifting these restrictions, some travellers are booking international travel again. In fact, demand for Vrbo vacation homes in Canada this summer from travellers coming from the U.S. has returned to near pre-pandemic levels. [3]





Difficulty navigating international travel restrictions and COVID-19 testing requirements over the past year meant families preferred visiting domestic vacation destinations. As countries start lifting these restrictions, some travellers are booking international travel again. In fact, demand for Vrbo vacation homes in this summer from travellers coming from the U.S. has returned to near pre-pandemic levels. Returning events. Since the start of the pandemic, countless music festivals, conferences and conventions, and major races have been cancelled across the country. Popular events are finally returning this year, and many event organizers are honouring tickets and registrations for people who originally were planning to attend. Fans who have missed out over the last two years are excited and incentivized to travel and attend, leading to more demand.

Although vacation homes in some of the most popular summer destinations may already be booked, families can still find properties for a summer getaway by using a few tips and tricks. Families who have not yet chosen a destination can consider a vacation spot with more availability. For example, several destinations in Western Canada have plenty of Vrbo vacation homes available this July, including [2]:

Demand for Vrbo properties typically drops after the height of the summer travel season, so families with flexible travel dates can look for vacation homes in late August or in September when the competition is less fierce. Trying an undated search on Vrbo will also yield more options so that families can first find their ideal vacation home and then check the calendar to book accordingly.

Vrbo also offers a tool to help families looking for properties in popular destinations with low vacation home availability. Searches for properties in these vacation spots will include a carousel of additional properties available if travellers were to shift their stay dates by a day or week.

