Vrbo announces the 2024 Vacation Rentals of the Year

Outdoor firepits

Wood and stone-heated hot tubs

An indoor basketball court and outdoor disc golf course

Arcade rooms

Indoor gyms

Custom chef's kitchens

Complimentary Kayak use

Unique amenities including a converted grain mill whirlpool, boathouse spa area, and dining solarium

"What stands out to me is the variety in this year's Vacation Rentals of the Year list. From cool places with game rooms for kids of all ages to stylish chalets in wine-country for grown-ups, this list exemplifies the caliber of private vacation rentals available across Vrbo," said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands.

Now in its third year, the Vacation Rentals of the Year highlight the most spectacular, private vacation rentals that represent a variety of vacation destinations and price points. The homes are selected from the more than 2 million properties worldwide on the Vrbo platform, based on a variety of criteria including:

A 4.9 or higher star rating

Positive guest reviews

Standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with friends and family

Premier Host status

"Vrbo's Premier Hosts go above and beyond to offer exceptional, reliable and relaxing guest experiences and are key to making a traveller's vacation seamless," said Tim Rosolio, VP of Partner Success, Vacation Rentals. "With the recent adjustment of our Premier Host criteria, we are ensuring that only the best partners receive the badging and are eligible for opportunities like Vacation Rentals of the Year. We have incredible partners on our platform, and with the Premier Host badging we're sending a clear and compelling trust signal to travellers about where to find the best, and consistent experiences on Vrbo."

See the full list of the 2024 Vacation Rentals of the Year, as well as images at www.vrbo.com/2024vacationrentals. For even more trip-planning inspiration, make sure to check out previous years' Vacation Rentals of the Year lists from 2023 and 2022.

Kimberley, B.C. - Nestled between the Rocky Mountains and Purcell Mountain Valley, this fully furnished "Rocky Mountain Getaway" vacation home boasts three levels of cozy living space and can sleep up to eight people. Guests will feel refreshed among the towering evergreens and sweeping mountain vistas while also enjoying nearby hiking, skiing, and championship golf courses. Carpenter, Sask. - Set high up on a hill with stunning views in every direction, "Bushel Ridge" offers a truly private and tranquil retreat in the countryside. Relaxation seekers can enjoy a soak in the grain barrel hot tub, watch the snow fall from the nine-foot windows, or unwind with a game of bocce or disc golf on property. Inside, the property is decorated with artful pieces and collectibles and sleeps four. Lac du Bonnet, Man . - "Cabin on the Creek" is a modern and stylish luxury cabin perfect for nature enthusiasts, lake goers, family and friends. The open concept cottage boasts a custom gourmet kitchen and coffee bar station, and the outdoor dining and grilling area overlooks the lake. Kayaks are also available on-property and guests can enjoy swimming and other watersports from the brand-new dock. Port Carling, Ont. - "Falcon's Nest" is a professionally designed & decorated modern farmhouse situated on a calm cove with clear waters, towering pines, and the rugged rock landscape of the Canadian Shield. The mindful-forward retreat blends style and comfort with premium amenities like the cozy stone fireplace, gorgeous wood-burning red cedar hot tub, and large Muskoka firepit. Baie-Saint-Paul, Que. - Spacious yet intimate, the designer furnishings of this modern luxury chalet reflect the peaceful views of the surrounding landscape and Saint Lawrence River. Sleeping 10, guests will delight in the relaxing spa tub, balcony views, fireplace, arcade room, and seasonal gardens. Chimney Corner, N.S. – "Cedar Cottage" is a design masterpiece blending traditional geometries with modern detailing for an unparalleled living experience. Just steps from the sandy beach, the cottage comes equipped with a full kitchen, wood-fired hot tub, and a private balcony to take in the sweeping ocean and mountain views. The famous Cabot Trail is only a five-minute drive from the property. North Rustico, P.E.I. - This stunning modern coastal farmhouse was constructed with luxurious details including large picture windows, oak engineered floors and 24-foot ceilings. Each of the five bedrooms showcases an incredible ocean view of Barachois Beach, and the indoor basketball court and workout area make this a unique stay for travellers.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together.

Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travellers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.ca .

