VR Vision Unveils Vision Portal: A Scalable VR Training Platform for Enterprises

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - VR Vision, a leader in immersive learning solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Vision Portal, a revolutionary VR training platform designed to transform enterprise virtual training. This innovative platform enables trainers to deliver immersive learning experiences at scale while providing organizations with actionable insights to measure and optimize performance.

As more enterprises adopt VR for workforce development, they are seeing measurable benefits—safer training environments, reduced material costs, and lower environmental impact from minimized travel. However, traditional VR training presents challenges. Trainers often struggle to monitor multiple trainees in real time, and conventional screen casting lacks the ability to control content for individual users. Administrators also face difficulties in gathering clear, measurable data on training effectiveness, engagement, and overall program performance. Vision Portal eliminates these roadblocks, making enterprise VR training more structured, data-driven, and scalable.

"Vision Portal is a game-changer for companies looking to scale and optimize immersive training programs," said Roni Cerga, CEO of VR Vision. "It provides trainers and administrators with the tools they need to improve efficiency, track real-time progress, and drive better learning outcomes."

Key Features of Vision Portal

Remote Assistance – Trainers can seamlessly monitor and manage VR training sessions in real time:

Track all active VR devices, courses, and trainees

Launch individuals or groups into specific training modules

Skip procedural steps for users encountering difficulties

Send direct messages to individuals or groups

View live progress feeds for each user

Advanced Analytics – Gain critical insights into training performance with:

Key user metrics such as active VR users, session completions, and time spent in VR

Course comparison data, including session frequency, duration, and completion rates

Course-specific analytics, such as average procedure completion times

Survey System – Collect structured trainee feedback to refine training effectiveness:

Completion Metrics: Monitor survey participation rates within specified timeframes

Scoring Analysis: Assess overall trainee sentiment with aggregated survey scores

Response Distribution: Identify key trends and patterns through answer distribution analysis

These insights empower organizations to refine their training programs, enhance engagement, and make data-driven improvements.

Availability

Vision Portal is now available for enterprise clients seeking to elevate their VR training programs. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://vrvisiongroup.com/vision-portal .

About VR Vision

VR Vision is a global leader in enterprise XR training solutions, delivering turnkey immersive learning experiences that improve efficiency, safety, and skill development. With a strong portfolio of industry-leading clients, VR Vision continues to set new standards for VR training technology.

SOURCE VR Vision Inc.

Media Contact: Lorne Fade, Co-Founder & COO, VR Vision, 📧 [email protected] | 📞 +1-888-253-3264