VR Vision and Meta to Host Exclusive Webinar on VR Training Costs for Enterprises

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - VR Vision, a global leader in enterprise XR training, is excited to announce a collaborative webinar with Meta titled "What Does VR Training Actually Cost? A Clear-Cut Guide to Your Investment." The event will take place on July 7, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST and will provide a transparent breakdown of the key cost factors involved in adopting VR training at scale.

This exclusive session is designed for enterprise leaders, L&D professionals, and innovation teams looking to understand the true cost-benefit equation of immersive learning technology. As companies pivot toward immersive solutions for workforce development, VR Vision and Meta will unpack real-world pricing models, ROI benchmarks, and how organizations are scaling effective VR programs using platforms like Meta Horizon Managed Solutions and VR Vision's Vision Portal.

Attendees will gain exclusive insights into:

Total VR Training Investment Breakdown : From hardware and software to deployment and ongoing support.

: From hardware and software to deployment and ongoing support. SaaS Pricing Models : Including options for Vision Portal licensing, pre-built modules, and ongoing maintenance.

: Including options for Vision Portal licensing, pre-built modules, and ongoing maintenance. Real-World Case Studies : How global leaders like Toyota, Siemens, and Coca-Cola are reducing training costs and improving safety with VR.

: How global leaders like Toyota, Siemens, and Coca-Cola are reducing training costs and improving safety with VR. Live Q&A With Experts: Direct access to immersive training experts from both VR Vision and Meta.

"Organizations are hungry for clarity when it comes to investing in VR," said Roni Cerga, Co-Founder & CEO of VR Vision. "This webinar is designed to strip away the guesswork and provide decision-makers with a crystal-clear roadmap to cost-efficient VR training deployments."

Why Attend

Understand actual pricing of CGI and 360° video modules—from content creation to LMS integration

of CGI and 360° video modules—from content creation to LMS integration Explore annual licensing and M&S options tailored for enterprise scalability

tailored for enterprise scalability Discover Vision Portal's remote assistance and analytics capabilities , enhancing trainer oversight and ROI

, enhancing trainer oversight and ROI Learn best practices from industry-specific use cases in utilities, manufacturing, and energy

Registration Now Open

Secure your spot today by registering at

🔗 https://vrvisiongroup.com/vr-training-costs-webinar-2025/

This event is free to attend but space is limited.

SOURCE VR Vision Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Lorne Fade, Co-Founder & COO, VR Vision, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1-888-253-3264