VR Vision and Meta to Host Exclusive Webinar on VR Training Costs for Enterprises
News provided byVR Vision Inc.
Jun 16, 2025, 09:48 ET
TORONTO, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - VR Vision, a global leader in enterprise XR training, is excited to announce a collaborative webinar with Meta titled "What Does VR Training Actually Cost? A Clear-Cut Guide to Your Investment." The event will take place on July 7, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST and will provide a transparent breakdown of the key cost factors involved in adopting VR training at scale.
This exclusive session is designed for enterprise leaders, L&D professionals, and innovation teams looking to understand the true cost-benefit equation of immersive learning technology. As companies pivot toward immersive solutions for workforce development, VR Vision and Meta will unpack real-world pricing models, ROI benchmarks, and how organizations are scaling effective VR programs using platforms like Meta Horizon Managed Solutions and VR Vision's Vision Portal.
"Organizations are hungry for clarity when it comes to investing in VR," said Roni Cerga, Co-Founder & CEO of VR Vision. "This webinar is designed to strip away the guesswork and provide decision-makers with a crystal-clear roadmap to cost-efficient VR training deployments."
Secure your spot today by registering at
🔗 https://vrvisiongroup.com/vr-training-costs-webinar-2025/
This event is free to attend but space is limited.
SOURCE VR Vision Inc.
For media inquiries, please contact: Lorne Fade, Co-Founder & COO, VR Vision, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1-888-253-3264
