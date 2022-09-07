First International eVTOL Test Flights to Take Place in 2023

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VPorts, a Quebec-based world leader in the design, construction and operation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish the first-of-their-kind international electric AAM corridors between Quebec (Canada) and the United States. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft test flights are planned for 2023.

The MOU was signed by a consortium of international organizations, including VPorts, Aéro Montréal, Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance (NUAIR), Innovitech, the Unmanned Aerial System Centre of Excellence (Alma) and Helijet International.

"Advanced Air Mobility is moving very fast. These Quebec-U.S. international corridors will contribute to the development, integration, and social acceptability of Advanced Air Mobility. This initiative is in keeping with our ambition and vision to build and operate 1,500 vertiports around the world by 2045," said Dr. Fethi Chebil, President and Founder of VPorts.

The aim of the corridors is to build an AAM ecosystem that will provide a platform for full commercial cargo transport operations using eVTOLs. They will allow the consortium's members to explore all aspects of AAM, including goods transportation, charging readiness, stakeholder management, business cases, security and safety protocols, social acceptability and urban integration of infrastructure and operations. The initiative could also be replicated in other countries.

"This project is aligned with Aéro Montréal's mission of enhancing the Quebec aerospace cluster and positioning it as an international leader. We are delighted that VPorts is leading the way in establishing electric Advanced Air Mobility corridors between Quebec and the United States," said Suzanne M. Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal, Quebec's aerospace cluster.

The consortium intends to work closely and proactively with Transport Canada, NAV CANADA and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to leverage their respective expertise and regulatory authority to foster the implementation of an international framework that tests relevant technology, regulatory alignment and air traffic procedures and management.

AAM will offer a new transportation mode across regions underserved by aviation while providing substantial economic, environmental and public health benefits. All eVTOL manufacturers will have access to the corridors to conduct flight testing.

About VPorts

VPorts is leading the way by shaping the future development of safe advanced air mobility based on sustainable infrastructure.

It aims to build and operate 1,500 vertiports across five continents by 2045. Its infrastructure will be integrated into local and global air mobility ecosystems by adopting a responsible approach, centralizing its operations and leveraging the most advanced technology. VPorts' head office is located in Mirabel, Quebec.

SOURCE VPorts

For further information: Nancy German, 514-924-4445, [email protected]