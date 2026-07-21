Voyageur Becomes Canadian Launch Customer for Airbus U030 Flexrotor

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Voyageur Aviation Corp. ("Voyageur"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc., and Airbus Helicopters have signed a purchase agreement for the Airbus U030 Flexrotor Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) during a signing ceremony at this year's Farnborough International Airshow. This agreement marks the first Flexrotor sale into Canada.

The purchase represents an important milestone in Voyageur's strategic expansion into the UAS domain and closely follows a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU). It strengthens Voyageur's existing expertise in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and introduces a proven, next-generation uncrewed platform to Voyageur's capabilities. The Airbus U030 Flexrotor is a Group 2 tactical Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft system capable of providing long-endurance ISR and multi-mission operations from both land and maritime environments. This makes it well suited to Canada's diverse geography, remote operating areas, maritime approaches - and in demanding environmental conditions.

Voyageur is pleased to work strategically with Airbus to explore future collaborative opportunities to deliver contracted UAS services that meet commercial and government requirements within Canada. These services will bring together Airbus' advanced UAS technology with Voyageur's proven Canadian operational expertise and comprehensive in-service support capabilities. Key civilian and defence applications include border and land security surveillance, environmental monitoring, search and rescue support, maritime and Arctic operations, and other critical use cases where endurance and flexibility, with rapid deployment, are crucial.

Quotes

"This purchase represents a significant advancement in Voyageur's ISR strategy and an important first for the Canadian market," said Cory Cousineau, President, Voyageur. "As the first Flexrotor operator in Canada, Voyageur is well positioned to introduce and operationalize this new technology within the realities of Canada's operating environment. Voyageur's long history of aircraft operations, maintenance, training, and sustainment expertise provides a solid foundation to support the safe and effective operation of this new technology. We look forward to offering our clients with a rapidly deployable and mission-ready ISR solution anywhere in Canada or beyond."

"Bringing the Flexrotor into Canada with an experienced operator like Voyageur underscores Airbus' commitment to delivering next-generation tactical capabilities to the region," said Dwayne Charette, President of Airbus Helicopters in Canada. "As operational requirements continue to evolve, operators need systems that deliver greater reach, persistence, and situational awareness. Flexrotor's advanced design and its potential to support crewed-uncrewed teaming represents a critical shift in how complex ISTAR missions can be executed. We are proud to support Voyageur as they introduce this proven capability to meet Canada's evolving operational requirements."

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about Voyageur's UAS strategy, potential future services and revenue, collaboration with Airbus or its related/affiliated parties, and use of the Flexrotor in Canada. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, and Chorus and Voyageur disclaim any obligation to update it except as required by law. This announcement is not expected to currently have a material impact on Chorus' financial results.

About Voyageur Aviation

Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative, mission-ready solutions to customers with complex operational requirements. As a Canadian- company with over 50 years of experience, Voyageur offers proven aerospace engineering, specialty maintenance, component MRO, and flight operations services to defence, government and civilian clients globally while supporting Canada's sovereignty at home.

SOURCE Voyageur Aviation Corp.

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