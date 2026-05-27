Voyageur and 49North Sign Memorandum of Understanding Designed to Deliver Integrated ISR Solutions for Canadian Government and Defence Customers

Initiative combines Voyageur's special mission aircraft operations and airworthiness expertise with 49North's sovereign C4ISR and mission systems capabilities to address Canada's critical surveillance priorities

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Voyageur, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc., and 49North, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MDA Space (TSX: MDA) (NYSE: MDA), today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the delivery of advanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) solutions for Canadian government, defence, and security customers. The agreement establishes a framework for joint pursuit and potential execution of mission-critical ISR services across crewed and uncrewed platforms, combining 49North's sovereign C4ISR, mission systems, and data analytics capabilities with Voyageur's special mission aircraft operations, maintenance, and training.

The collaboration brings together two highly complementary Canadian capability sets, with Voyageur poised to provide operations, maintenance, and airworthiness support for crewed and uncrewed systems, deliver flight training, and make available hangar facilities and coordinated airspace access for training, demonstrations, and developmental testing; and 49North well-positioned to provide ISR data collection, transmission, fusion, and analytics, including AI-enabled applications, alongside secure data-storage management, dissemination, and integration of ISR products into defence and security Command-and-Control (C2) infrastructures.

The initiative comes at a moment when Canada is accelerating investment in domain awareness, Arctic security, and integrated ISR capability to meet evolving sovereignty and continental defence requirements. By combining 49North's mission systems integration and coalition data-sharing expertise with Voyageur's operational heritage in special mission aviation, the collaboration is positioned to deliver differentiated, end-to-end ISR solutions designed, operated, and sustained in Canada.

Quotes

"This MOU with Voyageur reflects exactly the kind of collaboration our country needs to deliver mission-critical ISR capability with the speed, sovereignty, and operational depth that today's defence and security environment demands. Voyageur brings unmatched special mission aviation experience and a proven airworthiness pedigree, and 49North brings the C4ISR, mission systems integration, and coalition data-sharing capabilities that turn sensor data into decision advantage. Together, we can offer customers a single, integrated Canadian solution across the full ISR mission."

-- Joe Armstrong, President, 49North

"Voyageur has built its reputation on delivering reliable, mission-ready aircraft operations for some of the most demanding ISR and special mission requirements in Canada and abroad. Joining forces with 49North gives our customers access to a fully integrated capability -- proven aircraft, certified operations, and the advanced sensors, data systems, and C2 integration needed to convert flight hours into actionable intelligence. We are excited to work with the 49North team to bring this combined offering to Canadian and allied customers."

-- Cory Cousineau, President, Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding expected future events, plans or developments. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and neither Voyageur nor 49North undertakes any obligation to update or revise it except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the MOU, the scope and timing of any potential collaboration between Voyageur and 49North, and the pursuit, development or delivery of future ISR opportunities, all of which remain subject to further agreement, customer requirements, internal approvals and other customary conditions.

MDA Space and 49North Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated scope and outcomes of the collaboration between 49North and Voyageur Aviation, including the development, integration and potential delivery of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance solutions, the expected benefits and capabilities of such collaboration, the pursuit and potential award of future contracts and programs, the integration of crewed and uncrewed systems and associated data and mission systems, and the ability of the parties to jointly offer and deliver ISR capabilities to Canadian and allied defence, government and security customers. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by MDA Space and 49North in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors they believe are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDA Space and 49North to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of MDA Space's annual information form dated March 4, 2026.

Although MDA Space and 49North believe that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space and 49North, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information included within this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space and 49North are not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About 49North (www.49NorthDefence.com)

49North delivers sovereign Canadian defence capabilities with a focus on C4ISR and mission critical systems, strengthening decision advantage in complex and contested environments. Building on more than five decades of trusted Canadian defence delivery and prime contractor execution from MDA Space, 49North brings engineering discipline, operational reliability, and mission assurance to large, mission-critical defence programs. 49North integrates advanced sensing technologies, autonomous systems, secure digital mission systems, defence-qualified electronics, and long-term sustainment and in-service support of complex defence platforms across land, air, maritime, and joint domains. Headquartered in Ottawa, 49North brings trusted defence capability to reinforce Canada's long-term sovereignty and security.

About Voyageur Aviation (www.voyav.com)

Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative, mission-ready aviation solutions to customers with complex operational requirements. As a Canadian-owned company with over 50 years of experience, Voyageur combines aerospace engineering, specialty maintenance, component services, and flight operations into a fully integrated capability. Supporting defence, government, and civil customers globally, Voyageur provides certified, adaptable, and rapidly deployable solutions that strengthen operational readiness and support Canada's sovereignty at home and abroad.

SOURCE Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Media Contact for 49North: Keelan Green, [email protected], 613-220-2016; Media Contact for Voyageur: Carl Kumpic, [email protected]