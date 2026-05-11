Voyageur Expands ATR Capabilities with New Landing Gear Facility in Ottawa, Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Voyageur Aviation Corp. ("Voyageur") is pleased to announce the expansion of its aircraft component support capabilities with the opening of a new, dedicated landing gear repair and overhaul facility in Ottawa, Ontario, specializing in ATR regional aircraft. The new facility enhances Voyageur's established in‑house component programs and further strengthens its comprehensive repair and overhaul (R&O) capabilities.

The new Ottawa facility expands Voyageur's support for ATR operators by providing increased capacity and a full suite of landing gear services. As a Canadian‑owned and operated company, Voyageur delivers all levels of aircraft maintenance and in‑service support for commercial and government fleets. The facility is purpose‑built to deliver high‑quality results while helping operators minimize downtime and maintain operational readiness.

About Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur Aviation Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. Voyageur is an integrated provider of specialized aviation services, including contract flying operations both internationally and domestically, advanced engineering and maintenance capabilities, parts sales and inventory management, and aircraft leasing. Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. www.voyav.com

SOURCE Voyageur Aviation Corp.

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