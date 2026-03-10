Voyageur Aviation Corp. Awarded Contract to Support Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment Operations

NORTH BAY, ON, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Voyageur Aviation Corp. ("Voyageur") is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract by the Department of National Defence (DND) to provide specialized aviation support to the Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment (AETE) operating out of Ottawa, Ontario.

This contract marks a significant milestone in Voyageur's continued partnership with DND, expanding its role in delivering aircraft maintenance, management, and mission-specific aviation capabilities that strengthen Canada's defence and flight test programs.

AETE, a unit of DND, provides flight test services for fighter jets, multi-engine aircraft, rotary-wing platforms, uncrewed aerial systems, and associated systems. Staffed by test pilots, flight test engineers and Qualified Test Air Combat System Officers, AETE plays a critical role in validating and supporting modifications to Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) aircraft. The establishment recently relocated to a newly refurbished hangar facility at the Ottawa International Airport.

Under the terms of the contract, Voyageur will establish a dedicated maintenance capability within AETE's hangars and provide a leased aircraft to support pilot proficiency and operational readiness.

"The award of this contract supports our growth strategy with DND in operations and contracted special mission aircraft services," said Carl Kumpic, Vice President, Defence & Government Programs, Voyageur Aviation Corp. "Working with AETE is very exciting for us as they represent the leading edge of flight testing for the RCAF. As an organization that routinely performs flight testing and modifications, we anticipate excellent collaboration and continued value."

About Voyageur Aviation Corp. Voyageur Aviation Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. Voyageur is an integrated provider of specialized aviation services, including contract flying operations both internationally and domestically, advanced engineering and maintenance capabilities, parts sales and inventory management, and aircraft leasing. Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. www.voyav.com

