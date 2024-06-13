Initiative Invests in Future of Aircraft Maintenance and Benefits Local Community

NORTH BAY, ON, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Voyageur Aviation Corp. ("Voyageur") today announced its innovative Pathway Bursary Program in partnership with Canadore College - School of Aviation and Aerospace Technology. Exclusively available to graduates of Nipissing/Parry Sound District secondary schools enrolled in qualifying programs at Canadore College's Aviation Campus in North Bay, Ontario, this initiative offers full tuition scholarships, mentorship, and assured summer and post-graduation employment.

The Pathway Bursary Program maintains a continuous enrollment of six awarded students, ensuring ongoing support and opportunity for aspiring aircraft maintenance professionals, all the while fostering talent in northeastern Ontario.

"Voyageur is proud to launch the Pathway Bursary Program, offering local students the opportunity to pursue their passion for aviation," said Chas Eveson, Vice President of Maintenance and Engineering. "As a company, we recognize the importance of investing in the next generation of aviation professionals and are committed to supporting their education and career development."

"Voyageur's partnership with Canadore College - School of Aviation and Aerospace Technology is integral to the success of The Pathway Bursary Program," said Eveson. "We are proud that this opportunity will benefit North Bay and the surrounding area, offering students the chance to pursue their aircraft maintenance passion right here at home."

George Burton, President of Canadore College, also expressed his enthusiasm for the program.

"The support from Voyageur Aviation has been instrumental in providing opportunities for our students pursuing an aircraft maintenance career," said Burton. "Voyageur's Pathway Bursary Program offers local students a momentous opportunity to obtain a higher aircraft maintenance education at Canadore, with guaranteed employment post-graduation with a highly innovative and reputable company like Voyageur Aviation."

The Pathway Bursary Program offers selected students a full tuition scholarship, summer employment, mentorship from Voyageur Aviation select Aircraft Maintenance Engineers throughout school term, and a guaranteed offer of full-time employment upon completion of their program. Qualifying programs at Canadore College include Aircraft Structural Repair Technician (1 year), Avionics Technician – Aircraft Maintenance (2 years), and Aviation Technician – Aircraft Maintenance (2 years).

About Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur Aviation Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc., a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Voyageur is an integrated provider of specialized aviation services, including contract flying operations both internationally and domestically, advanced engineering and maintenance capabilities, parts sales and inventory management, and aircraft leasing. Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. www.voyav.com

