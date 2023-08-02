HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - "Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announces that its subsidiary, Voyageur Aviation Corp. ('Voyageur'), will be expanding its air ambulance services in New Brunswick. This expansion results from an amendment to Voyageur's contract with Ambulance New Brunswick."

Voyageur operates two King Air 200 aircraft for Ambulance New Brunswick. The amendment enables broader usage of the secondary aircraft for air ambulance services to include Grand Manan Island. Both aircraft, maintained by Voyageur, are equipped with crucial medical and life-saving equipment.

"For over 25 years, Voyageur Aviation has served as the main air ambulance provider for New Brunswick," said Cory Cousineau, President, Voyageur Aviation. "As we continue to collaborate with Ambulance New Brunswick and the Department of Health to enhance our services for the province, our team will maintain safe and reliable operations for the people of New Brunswick and the island of Grand Manan."

About Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur is an integrated provider of specialized aviation services, including contract flying operations both internationally and domestically, and offers advanced engineering and maintenance capabilities. Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. www.voyav.com

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a leading, global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. www.chorusaviation.com .

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: [email protected]