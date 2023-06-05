Canada Post's Tales of Triumph contest offers big prizes to small businesses

OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting June 5, Canadians can vote for their favourite small business in Canada Post's fourth annual Tales of Triumph contest. The Canada's Choice category includes 15 finalists and the company that receives the most votes will win a $100,000 prize package. Voting is open until June 30 and takes place via Canada Post's Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn channels.

Created in 2020 to help support small businesses, the Tales of Triumph contest is open to Canadian companies with less than $5 million in annual gross sales. The contest lets small businesses share their stories of creativity and resiliency for a chance to win prizes such as credits for Canada Post Parcel, Smartmail Marketing™ services and paid advertising in local markets and national exposure.

The contest will have five winners. First, an external panel of judges will select five finalists per category. Then, of those 15 overall finalists, Canadians will vote for their favourite to determine the Canada's Choice winner, while Canada Post employees will vote for the Employee's Choice winner. Judges will then select one winner per category from the remaining finalists.

This year's categories and finalists are:

1) Doing Good: Recognizing businesses that know doing good is good for business. These businesses pride themselves on supporting others, making communities stronger and investing in a better Canada.

provides organic waste collection, compost soil distribution and education for residents and businesses. ( ) Newbornlander is a social enterprise that creates unique, ethical and safe products for babies. ( St. John's, N.L. )

2) Customer Connection: Whether through marketing, a physical or online store, packaging, or the overall experience, these small businesses succeed by building valued and lasting customer connections.

produces delicious and purpose-driven food products centered around real ingredients.( ) Zuri & Dre sells plush dolls, stationary, home décor and accessories. (Montréal)

3) Rising Stars: Recognizing businesses that have launched in the last two years and are on the rise and ready to shine. Some are online and some are brick and mortar, but all of these businesses have discovered their own place in the small business universe.

is a luxury outwear brand that focuses on high fashion water, snow and windproof capes. ( ) Marlow is a menstrual wellness brand that created the first-ever lubricated tampon. ( Toronto )

Helping businesses succeed is part of Canada Post's commitment to help deliver a stronger Canada. We're investing in our network and creating new products and services to support companies of all sizes. The Tales of Triumph contest is one way Canada Post is encouraging and promoting small businesses from across the country.

