Voting for the CAA Worst Roads campaign is now open

THORNHILL, ON, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Tired of swerving around potholes? Are you worried about your safety as a cyclist or pedestrian? Voting is now open in Ontario for the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign, and CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) is giving citizens the opportunity to voice their concerns about the bad roads in their communities.

Since 2003, CAA's annual Worst Roads campaign has influenced change. Repaving and repair work has been done on many of the roads on Ontario's Worst Roads list, with more to come. (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)

Our research shows that 65% of members don't feel enough is being done to fix the roads," says Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president government and community relations, CAA SCO. "This is causing a variety of concerning driving behaviours, including swerving to avoid potholes, slowing down for bad spots, and some even changing their route altogether to avoid a bad road. We encourage all Ontarians to vote for their Worst Roads and join the community of drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians committed to improving and actively working to help make our roads safer for all."

Those surveyed say they spent $852 on average to repair their vehicle.

According to a survey conducted by CAA SCO, 84 per cent of members worry about the state of our roads, with 42 per cent experiencing vehicle damage due to poor roads. Despite this, 82 per cent pay out of pocket to repair their vehicles, while only four per cent file a claim with insurance, and nine per cent forgo repairs altogether.

"Either because of affordability or availability, many people are holding on to their cars a little longer these days; the last thing they want is expensive repair bills on an already stretched household budget. While inflation rates are cooling, many of us are dealing with a higher cost of living, making the investment in roads and supporting infrastructure more important than ever," adds Di Felice.

Vehicle damage caused by potholes can range from $500 to over $2,000, with the average repair by those surveyed costing $852.

"We know that the campaign works and that decision-makers are listening. Since its inception in 2003, we have seen road repairs move up and budgets prioritized. The CAA Worst Roads campaign has been a vital platform for Ontarians to nominate and vote for roads they believe need urgent attention. It covers issues like congestion, potholes, road signs, and traffic light timing for pedestrian and cycling safety."

Ontario's top 10 list is verified by the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) and their members, including the Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association (GTSWCA), Heavy Construction Association of Toronto (HCAT), and the Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA).

"RCCAO is a proud partner and supporter of this year's CAA Worst Roads advocacy campaign, giving Ontarians a platform to raise awareness about the state of vital road infrastructure in their communities," said Nadia Todorova, executive director of RCCAO.

Nominations for the Worst Roads campaign can be submitted online at www.caaworstroads.com from March 27 to April 19. Once the nominations are collected, CAA will reveal the top 10 worst roads in the province to the public.

CAA conducted an online survey with 2,753 CAA SCO Members between January 10 to 19, 2023. Based on the sample size and the confidence level (95 per cent), the margin of error for this study was +/- 2 per cent.

About CAA South Central Ontario

As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2.5 million Members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario

For further information: Nadia Matos, Manager, External Communications, C: (416) 523-0663, E: [email protected]; Kaitlynn Furse, Director, Corporate Communications, C: (647) 615 2328, E: [email protected]