CAA South Central Ontario and OPP team up to remind drivers to slow down and move over this summer

THORNHILL, ON, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - As the busy summer travel season approaches, CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are teaming up to remind motorists about the importance of Ontario's Slow Down, Move Over law, a life-saving rule designed to protect emergency responders and roadside workers.

CAA clubs across Canada are marking the second Tuesday in May as National Slow Down, Move Over Day today. OPP and CAA SCO representatives are holding an education event at the ONroute King City from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

CAA Clubs across Canada mark the second Tuesday of May – this year, May 13 – as National Slow Down Move Over Day. (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)

OPP is also conducting a ride-along with the media to highlight enforcement efforts. The timing is especially important as Canada Road Safety Week also begins today, shining a broader spotlight on making Canadian roads safer for all.

"Our highways are among the busiest in Canada, and for first responders and tow truck drivers, they are also their workplaces," said Michael Stewart. "Everyone deserves a safe place to work. Drivers can do their part by slowing down and moving over when they see flashing lights."

The Slow Down, Move Over law is designed to protect their lives. In Ontario, drivers are required to slow down and, if it is safe to do so, move over one lane when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle — including police, fire, ambulance, and tow trucks — with flashing lights activated.

Failure to comply could result in fines ranging from $400 to $2,000, three demerit points, and even a possible driver's licence suspension for up to two years if convicted.

"Education and awareness are key," said Kerry Schmitt. "Each year, first responders and tow operators are put at risk when assisting stranded drivers or attending collisions. By slowing down and moving over, drivers can help make the roads safer for everyone."

CAA SCO and the OPP encourage all drivers to keep safety top of mind, not just during the summer months but every day of the year.

For more information about the Slow Down, Move Over law, visit caasco.com.

About CAA South Central Ontario

As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2.6 million Members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario

For further information, contact: Nadia Matos, Manager, External Communications, C: (416) 523-0663, E: [email protected]; Olivia Hodgkiss, Communications Specialist, C: (647) 327 0210, E: [email protected]