Highest Level Certification for Large Tunnel Size Scanner a Major Milestone for Penetration of Global Air Cargo Market

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or the "Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D PerspectiveTM technology, today announced that it's model XR3D-15D large tunnel size scanner has been granted the highest level of acceptance for air cargo certification and has been added to the "Qualified" section of the Air Cargo Security Technology List (ACSTL) by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This follows the certification granted the smaller tunnel sized VOTI XR3D-7D and XR3D-100D in January 2020 and VOTI XR3D-6D certification received from the TSA in October 2019.

"Having the XR3D-15D qualified by the TSA is a game changer for our company," commented Daniel Menard, COO of VOTI Detection. "It positions us to service a complete new market vertical and opens up new opportunities for growth especially given its timing as we enter our new fiscal year. One of our key priorities and a critical component of our overall growth strategy has been to obtain TSA certification for our full fleet of scanners, to penetrate not only the air cargo market in the US but the global air cargo market as well. TSA certification is the gold standard for performance in the industry. Having the large tunnel size XR3D-15D now listed on the TSA Air Cargo Screening Technology List with its ability to scan full pallets, positions us to serve all needs of international freight forwarders and global air cargo carriers."

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSXV, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com.

For further information: Daniel Menard, Chief Operating Officer, (514) 782-1566, [email protected]

