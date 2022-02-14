MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or the "Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D PerspectiveTM technology, today announced that its XR3D-60s and XR3D-60 MATRIX Small Package X-Ray scanning systems have been approved for purchase by a large U.S. federal agency with global facilities. VOTI's systems are being offered to these facilities around the world as an alternative solution to the current small package X-ray scanners currently in use by the agency's network. The U.S federal agency's approval follows VOTI's recent deal with Global Affairs Canada, and cements the company's position as a key supplier of security equipment to top tier government agencies.

"This approval for purchase of our XR3D-60s and XR3D-60 scanning systems by a major U.S. federal agency is a very important development in the evolution of our leading technology MATRIX systems," commented Rory Olson, CEO of VOTI Detection. "Our team has worked very hard to receive this critical approval from a key customer and one that will result in our systems being showcased on a worldwide scale. We are pleased to confirm that we have already received the first landmark order, and additionally, as a result of the purchase approval, there is the potential for significant additional revenues to be generated in 2022 and beyond. Our MATRIX systems technology is specifically designed to continue to disrupt the x-ray scanning market. BioSans MATRIX, running on Linux, further builds on our Biosans operating system, offering additional applications, differentiated solutions and scaling opportunities to extend the functionality and value of our customer's equipment. We're thrilled that this major U.S. federal agency is the latest customer to endorse this exciting new technology."

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSXV, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com.

