MONTREAL, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, updated the market on recent new and repeat orders received. These orders represent a positive swing in the company's order flow momentum and are the first signal that the company is on track to return to more normal levels of activity over the next twelve months.

VOTI recently delivered 18 units to Port Canaveral for a repeat order from Carnival Cruise Line. The 18 units will be used for Carnival's newest and largest ship, Mardi Gras. Through VOTI's partnership with X-Ray Imaging in the U.S., VOTI has received orders from multiple county sheriff departments including a repeat order for 12 units from a single county as they push to update their entire X-Ray fleet with VOTI technology. In addition, VOTI recently delivered scanners to NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. With this order, there are now twenty professional sports teams currently using VOTI X-Ray scanners at their stadiums.

"The positive momentum that we are starting to see in our order flow is obviously very welcome news," commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection, "All three orders mentioned above are with important customers in critical sectors of our business model. Although the market continues to be unpredictable at this time, we hope that these orders are a sign of continued positive momentum to come. As I mentioned last month, we expect to see a steadier improvement in orders for delivery beginning in the fourth quarter of this current year, with a return to normal delivery rates into 2021."

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

