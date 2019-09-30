VOTI Detection Inc. Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or the "Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today that, on September 27, 2019, it has filed, and received a receipt for, an amended and restated preliminary prospectus (the "Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus") prepared in connection with the previously announced marketed equity offering of VOTI's common shares at a price of $1.75 per share for gross proceeds of up to $6 million.

The Amended and Restated Preliminary Prospectus was prepared and filed by VOTI to update certain information contained in its preliminary short form prospectus filed on September 23, 2019.

The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About VOTI

VOTI Detection Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Québec and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

