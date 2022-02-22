MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today that it had received a follow on order from Ports America for 11 X-ray scanning systems to be deployed at the company's passenger cruise terminal in New York. Ports America is the largest terminal operator and stevedore in the United States operating in more than 42 ports and 80 locations. The order is for XR3D-60 and XR3D-100 systems and delivery is expected over the next few months.

"We are extremely pleased to have received this follow-on order from Ports America" commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection, "Ports America is the largest operator of ports in the U.S. and their reputation for excellence is well accepted in the industry. This follow-on order is a very important endorsement of the superior technology of our X-ray scanning systems as well as the reliability of our strong customer support. The order also represents our continued growth and solid positioning in the cruise/maritime vertical. We look forward to further building on this important strategic relationship."

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

