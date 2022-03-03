MONTREAL, March 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today that it had received an order from the Scottish Ministry of Justice for 12 XR3D-60S MATRIX and XR3D-50S MATRIX X-ray scanning systems to be deployed by the Scottish Prison Service in order to secure entrances at key facilities. The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) is an executive agency of the Scottish Government tasked with managing prisons and Young Offender Institutions. Deliveries on the order are expected within the next few months.

"This order from the Scottish Ministry of Justice is a very important and critical strategic win for our company." commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection, "Not only does it represent a new geography and the first time that we are working with Scottish Prisons, it also represents our success in further penetrating the all important prison vertical. Each order from a global customer like the Scottish Ministry of Justice, provides VOTI with the opportunity to showcase the superior technology of our 3D Perspective imaging and MATRIX solution X-ray scanning systems on the world stage. We foresee significant growth opportunities both with this customer as well as within this vertical over the coming years."

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

