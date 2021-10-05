Three Year Contract Includes Initial Order To Be Delivered By January 2022

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, today announced that it has been awarded a three year contract with further options from Global Affairs Canada for the supply of X-Ray scanning systems to Canadian Embassy locations worldwide.

The three year contract with Global Affairs Canada includes an initial order which calls for the delivery of 20 scanning systems to be delivered by January, 2022. The order is for two sizes of X-ray machines. Global Affairs Canada has the mandate to provide X-ray machines for screening of threats at Global Affairs buildings in Canada and Canadian Embassies worldwide.

"The Global Affairs Canada contract is a very important win for VOTI for a number of reasons," commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection. "Firstly, the long term nature of the contract with as prestigious a client as Global Affairs Canada bodes well for our order book going forward and is the exact type of business and relationship that we have been working hard to build and nurture over the past few years. Secondly, the opportunity as a Canadian company to provide perimeter security for our Canadian Embassies around the world is something that we take great pride in. The fact that our disruptive X-ray scanning systems will be in use and on display around the world is a very significant opportunity for VOTI to showcase its technology and global servicing capabilities."

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

For further information: Daniel Menard, Chief Operating Officer, (514) 782-1566, [email protected]

