MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-unit contract from the Egyptian Ministry of the Interior. The contract, for XR3D-60 X-ray scanning systems, is part of a multi phase project for the Wadi Al-Natroun Correction and Rehabilitation Center, a state of the art prison complex and one of the largest prison complexes in the world today. The Center is affiliated with the Community Protection Sector of the Ministry of Interior. Deliveries on the contract are expected over the next few months.

"This is a very important contract and another critical strategic win for our company," commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection. "The Egyptian Ministry of Interior as well as a number of additional major Egyptian institutions are longterm customers of VOTI. The fact that the Ministry again chose our systems for this latest multi-phase contract is a strong endorsement of VOTI's competitive superiority when it comes to state of the art technology security scanning systems. We look forward to continuing to build on this important relationship and working closely with the Ministry throughout the next phases of the project."

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

