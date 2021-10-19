VOTI Detection announces departure of Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or the "Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D PerspectiveTM technology, today announced that Michael Ickman, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has advised the Company that he will be leaving VOTI to return to public accountancy practice. Michael has served as VOTI's Chief Financial Officer since September 2018 and played an important role in assisting in taking the company public as well as in subsequent fund-raising initiatives. Michael will be leaving the company as of October 22 and will work with VOTI to ensure a smooth transition of his roles and responsibilities while VOTI commences the search for a permanent replacement. On an interim basis, Daniel Menard, the Chief Operating Officer of the Company will assume the roles and responsibilities of the Company's chief financial officer until a successor is identified.

"On behalf of everyone at VOTI, I want to thank Michael for his valued contribution to the Company throughout his tenure," commented Rory Olson, VOTI's Chief Executive Officer. "We wish Michael the best of luck and continued success in his future endeavours."

About VOTI

VOTI, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSXV, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VOTI Detection Inc.

For further information: Daniel Menard, Chief Operating Officer, (514) 782-1566, [email protected]

Related Links

https://votidetection.com/

