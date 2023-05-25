QUÉBEC CITY, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, OSEntreprendre is revealing the six finalists for the People's Choice Provincial Prize powered by Videotron Business for the 25th edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge. These entrepreneurs impressed the members of the provincial juries in each of the official categories of the Business Creation section by their infectious enthusiasm that generates significant support in their community.

The six finalists:

Kangoo et cie , Centre-du-Québec

, Centre-du-Québec Communo-Vet , Bas-Saint-Laurent

, Bas-Saint-Laurent Alcyon sel de mer , Gaspésie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine

, Gaspésie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine Tool , Capitale-Nationale

, Capitale-Nationale Les Pareurs du Nord , Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Solstice sauna, Estrie

In addition to the cash prize of $2000, the winner of the People's Choice Provincial Prize will be given publicity and visibility on the various OSEntreprendre platforms. The name of the business that receives the most votes will be announced at the 25th Desjardins Grand Prize Gala of the OSEntreprendre Challenge, which will take place on June 7, 2023, at the Palais Montcalm in Québec City.

Starting now, visit osentreprendre.quebec up until 4:00 p.m. on June 6, 2023, to learn more about each of the finalist businesses and vote for your favourite.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of thousands of participants each year, including young people from elementary school to university and business creators. This major initiative is made possible thanks to the commitment of loyal partners: Desjardins Group (presenting partner), the Québec government (title partner), Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des CPA du Québec and Spektrum.

SOURCE OSEntreprendre

