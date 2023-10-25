MONTRÉAL, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - At the end of a referendum vote, 80,000 nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists voted at 95 % in favour of a strike, ranging from a one-day strike up to an unlimited general strike.

Healthcare professionals will begin a strike on November 8 and 9, 2023.

"It's a strong mandate telling the government that the offers we have received at the bargaining table are unacceptable. Our working conditions are already very difficult, and François Legault wants to make them even worse, by treating us like interchangeable pawns. He does not respect our professional judgment or our personal life. The managers in the institutions need to prepare: a strike is coming", stated Julie Bouchard, President of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec–FIQ.

Essential services

Although a strike can disturb the activities in the health network, it is important to keep in mind that this ultimate pressure tactic is governed by essential services. The healthcare professionals care about the patients' health. Their objective is to put pressure on the employer, not on patients. Quebecers can count on the professionalism of the healthcare professionals in the health network.

Gone are the days when you could rely on a "vocation"

The Federation would like to point out that the vast majority of its members are women who have expertise in providing care. For too long, the government has relied on the self-sacrifice of healthcare professionals to run a public network without the necessary resources.

"Gone are the days when we could impose conditions on healthcare professionals that other workers, men, would refuse. We want to be paid at fair value, commensurate with our expertise", concluded Julie Bouchard.

