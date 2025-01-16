MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Vortex Aquatic Structures International (Vortex), a manufacturer and world leader in aquatic solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in the United States with the acquisition of a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Plattsburgh, New York. This strategic move underscores Vortex's commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and its leadership in the aquatic structures industry.

Vortex's new manufacturing and distribution plant in Plattsburgh. (CNW Group/Vortex Aquatic Structures International)

The new facility will enhance Vortex's ability to meet growing customer demand across municipal and commercial markets in the United States. By reducing lead times and increasing production capacity, Vortex is poised to deliver high-quality aquatic play, wellness, and water park equipment more efficiently to its valued customers.

Supporting Local Communities

The expansion reflects Vortex's dedication to fostering positive local impact. The company is committed to sustainable operations and building long-term partnerships with suppliers and stakeholders in the Plattsburgh area and across the United States.

"This expansion is a pivotal moment for Vortex," says Stephen Hamelin, President & CEO of Vortex. "It reflects our dedication to meeting the needs of our US customers while supporting the Plattsburgh community through job creation and sustainable practices. We're excited about the opportunities this new facility will bring to strengthen both our operations and our partnerships across the United States."

"The North Country Chamber of Commerce has been very pleased to work actively with Vortex in their selection of Plattsburgh as the site for their new U.S. manufacturing operation," adds Garry Douglas, Chamber President. "They come with an outstanding reputation as a manufacturer in a specialized field and as an employer, and are just the latest company to take advantage of our special role as a site for growth in the U.S. market by Quebec businesses. We thank them for their confidence and look forward to working with them on their start-up and success here. Special thanks to the team including Empire State Development, Clinton County I.D.A. and CDC Real Estate. Onward and upward!"

Operations Begin in Q1 2025

Operations will begin in the first quarter of 2025, marking a significant milestone in Vortex's ongoing growth and innovation strategy.

"With this new facility in Plattsburgh, we're taking a significant step toward enhancing our production capabilities and delivering greater value to our partners," says Sylvain Dugas, COO of Vortex. "This is not just an investment in infrastructure, but an investment in our customers and their continued success."

"At Vortex, we believe in creating joyful moments and memories for families worldwide," adds François Lafortune, CCO of Vortex. "This new facility will help us do just that—ensuring that our innovative products reach our customers faster and more efficiently than ever before."

30 Years of International Success

For nearly three decades, Vortex has been shaping the way kids and families play in urban environments, water parks, and resorts worldwide. With iconic solutions such as Splashpad®, Elevations™, waterslides, Dream Tunnel™ and the new CoolHub™, Vortex has created more than 10,000 custom installations spanning 50 countries and five continents. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company has regional offices in the United States, Spain, and the Netherlands, and an extensive distribution network supporting Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and Latin America.

Innovating Sustainable Aquatic Spaces

As a leader in the aquatic play industry, Vortex sets high standards for environmental, social, and governance practices. Vortex has always been committed to sustainability and innovation in water management, continuously striving to innovate for future generations. From day one, the company's dedication to sustainability has grown, allowing it to responsibly manage water resources. By combining advanced water controller technology with tailored water management solutions that comply with local environmental regulations, Vortex provides solutions that best meet customers' ecological objectives. Responding to the challenges of climate change, Vortex introduced CoolHub™, an urban oasis designed to provide refreshing spaces for all citizens. This initiative aligns with many cities' objectives to mitigate urban heat, promote sustainability and enhance the well-being of their population. CoolHub™ creates an inviting public environment that fosters healthy, equitable, and resilient communities.

About Vortex

Since 1995, Vortex has revolutionized how children and families play in urban spaces, water parks, and resorts worldwide. Pioneering the first Splashpad®, the company's innovative approach to water attractions has earned it multiple awards and distinctions. Please visit the company's website at www.vortex-intl.com for more information on Vortex's water attraction solutions.

