HOUSTON, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Vortex Companies, a global leader in trenchless infrastructure solutions, continues its aggressive growth strategy with the acquisition of Foraction, North America's premier provider of trenchless watermain renewal services. Based in the south shore of Montreal, Foraction has earned a strong reputation for its advanced technologies and industry-leading installation practices. The rights to the Foraction name will stay with Groupe Michaudville, where it will continue to operate its successful drilling business.

"Foraction clearly understands and excels in this space. They use premium, NSF/ANSI 61 certified water lining materials, most of which are manufactured and supplied by United Felts and have developed a repeatable installation process that distinguishes itself from its competitors," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "This represents a strategic addition to our rapidly growing Vortex Water division, enabling us to offer an even more comprehensive suite of NSF-certified materials, innovative installation technologies, and unmatched expertise."

Founded in 1996 as a horizontal drilling contractor, Foraction became a CIPP Corp. licensee in 2017 and quickly rose to prominence in the trenchless sector. In 2019, the company acquired the assets of AquaRehab and shifted its focus to trenchless watermain rehabilitation. Since then, Foraction has rehabilitated roughly 1 million feet of water pipelines across Canada and the U.S. "We would like to thank the Phaneuf family for placing their trust in Vortex to carry on their legacy of excellence in this critical segment of the rehabilitation market."

Effective immediately the company will operate under the new name of Vortex Infrastructure Services Inc. / Services d'infrastructures Vortex Inc. Jean-Philippe Bédard, formerly Foraction's Director of Rehabilitation, will assume the role of CEO. "This is an exciting day for us," said Bédard. "We're eager to combine our system design and installation expertise with the extensive resources Vortex brings to the table. Together, we'll be able to expand our installation teams and take on more projects throughout the Americas in a market that is in urgent need of qualified contractors and approved installation technologies."

Cedric Bergeron, Senior Vice President of Vortex Water, added: "The acquisition of Foraction significantly enhances our ability to serve the potable water market—not just geographically, but also through the strength of its personnel, which may be its greatest asset. Watermain rehabilitation requires a specialized skillset, and this team is the best in the business."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Vortex Companies

Celebrating 10 years in the industry, Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With 29 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of manholes, pipes, and structures; the manufacture of specialty mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, and CIPP liners; and the development and distribution of sewer robotics, UV technologies, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

