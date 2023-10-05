OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The prospect of a life without the stressful obligations and grinding schedules of work is what many Canadians dream of as they approach retirement. But in many cases, occupying their time with stimulating social exchanges and productive activities can be a challenge. If you, or someone you know, is in that situation, we have a solution.

Every year, Cuso International sends more than a hundred experienced Canadian professionals to one of the 16 countries where we implement programs in collaboration with local organizations and community groups. For a period of six months to a year, volunteers share their knowledge and skills with our partners and contribute to making a tangible difference in the lives of marginalized people.

They may assist Inuit students with homework in a school in the Northwest Territories, help develop an app for farmers in Cameroon so crops can be adjusted to changing weather conditions, or design workshops to promote gender equality within small ecotourism businesses in Colombia. With placements in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Northern Canada, the range of skills required and the variety of host communities welcoming Cuso volunteers are virtually endless.

'I never felt so alive in my life than when on placement. Many thanks, Cuso International and my placement organizations.' Elizabeth Chen who volunteered in Jamaica and Nigeria.

Nearly 70 new placements for Canadian professionals are currently available in such fields as agriculture, business development, communications, education, fundraising, gender, information technology, project development, and many more.

While Cuso International is not the sole Canadian organization offering such opportunities, we are the only one conducting comprehensive, in-person training prior to departure. We also provide our volunteers with a robust support system, in-country accommodation, return airfare, health insurance, and a modest living allowance.

Over the last 62 years, Cuso International has facilitated some 14,000 successful volunteer placements in more than 100 countries. If you are going to volunteer abroad, or in Northern Canada, go with the best.

Find out more about the Cuso International volunteer experience, including current opportunities.

About Cuso International

Cuso International is an international cooperation and development organization that works to create economic and social opportunities for marginalized groups. Together with our partners, we are focused on efforts to advance gender equality and social inclusion, improve economic resilience, and deliver progress on climate action. We believe that by sharing skills, we can build better futures. Founded in 1961, Cuso International works in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Canada. Learn more at: www.cusointernational.org

Cuso International gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Government of Canada, through Global Affairs Canada, as well as contributions from donors and supporters.

