Volunteer Management Software Company, Better Impact, announces strategic investment by The Brydon Group

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. and HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Better Impact, a global leader in volunteer management, scheduling, and engagement software, has announced its acquisition by The Brydon Group. Serving thousands of organizations worldwide, Better Impact partners with non-profits, municipalities, and community-focused organizations to optimize their volunteer programs.

The Brydon Group has joined forces with software executives Houston Goodwin and Timothy Sarazen, who will lead Better Impact alongside the company's founders, Tony Goodrow and Dan Plaskon, supported by an expanded engineering and growth team.

With enhanced resources from the partnership and a strengthened leadership team, Better Impact remains committed to its mission of empowering volunteer managers and coordinators through innovative solutions for recruitment, communication, and program engagement.

"Our partnership with The Brydon Group positions Better Impact to accelerate innovation and extend our global reach," said Tony Goodrow, founder of Better Impact. "Our mission remains steadfast: equipping organizations with tools that inspire volunteer managers and enable lasting positive change."

Under its new leadership, Better Impact will prioritize advancements in its software offerings, while continuing the thought leadership that trailblazed the technology landscape of volunteerism over the last twenty years. This change in ownership brings a major investment in continued robust consultative support, personalized engagement tools and reporting, and seamless integrations tailored to diverse organizational needs. These improvements will simplify administrative processes, allowing organizations to focus on impactful volunteer coordination.

"With this strategic investment and an expanding team, we are excited to bring even greater value to our current and future clients," said Houston Goodwin, CEO.

Timothy Sarazen, President, added "It's an honor to build upon the remarkable 20-year legacy that Tony and Dan have established, continuing to provide best-in-class solutions and support for the volunteer industry."

The Brydon Group is an investment firm that partners with experienced executives to acquire and operate businesses in software and business-to-business, government, and healthcare services. Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel and Mowery & Schoenfeld served as accounting advisor to The Brydon Group.

About the new Leadership Team:

Houston Goodwin, CEO and Co-Chairman, is a hyper-growth oriented software executive with experience driving S&M initiatives through transaction driven leadership change. In addition to technical expertise, he has extensive strategic and operating experience within software and previously served as the Group CEO of multiple portfolio companies within Jonas Software, a subsidiary of Constellation Software.

Timothy Sarazen, President and Co-Chairman, Timothy is a vertical market software executive previously with EQT and Constellation Software, where he served as Vice President of Product and CEO of lower middle market software portfolio companies, respectively. With expertise in product led go-to-market strategies, Timothy excels at scaling customer-focused software companies and driving sustainable growth.

