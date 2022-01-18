Volatus Aerospace Corp. Virtually Opens the Market
Jan 18, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, Volatus Aerospace Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: VOL) and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Corporation's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout Canada, the United States, and Latin America. Operating a vast pilot network, Volatus serves commercial and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, and design, manufacturing, and R&D. Through its subsidiary Volatus Aviation, Volatus carries on the business of aircraft management, charter sales, and cargo services using piloted, remotely piloted, and autonomous aircraft.
Date: Tuesday January 18, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
