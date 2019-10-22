Vodafone Idea Intensifies Thrust of Network to the Cloud

Pilots Deployment of Kubernetes-Enabled Optiva Charging Engine™ BSS for Move to Cloud

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), the leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software, today announced that Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), India's leading telecom service provider, has initiated a pilot to deploy its Optiva Charging Engine BSS solution on VIL's universal cloud.

The formation of Vodafone Idea Ltd on August 31, 2018, following the successful merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, has set underway in India for the world's biggest telecom network integration and consolidation. With a base of more than 320 million subscribers, speed, scalability and cost reduction are key to achieve its strategic business goals and maintain success in one of the most competitive markets.

Committed to delivering a rich customer experience while building a robust, future-ready (5G) network, Vodafone Idea is partnering with the best global vendors and equipment suppliers to deploy new age technologies with built-in customizations and novel innovations.

The pilot to deploy Optiva Charging Engine BSS solution on the VIL's universal cloud is aligned with the focus of Vodafone Idea. The pilot design includes a two-step process — first on a Kubernetes-enabled private cloud and then an option for a future, second step on a public cloud platform.

An efficient and cost-effective innovation, successful commercial deployment of the public cloud solution has the potential to offer 10 times increased speed and scale at a fraction of the cost of conventional solutions currently available. Further, there will be no change to upgrade or re-platform while transitioning from a private cloud to a public cloud whenever required.

"We are delighted that Vodafone Idea has selected Optiva. We look forward to supporting them in their strategic initiative of building a future-ready, agile and scalable network that is robust and efficient to run," said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva.

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. Operators and MVNOs can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS-based suite. Optiva solutions offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

