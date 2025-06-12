Optiva Responds to Market Activity

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - At the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT) (the "Company") wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, agentic AI-powered revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

