VIZSLA COPPER STRENGTHENS PORPHYRY POTENTIAL AT POPLAR SOUTH: IDENTIFIES STRONG IP CHARGEABILITY ANOMALY

New chargeability and resistivity data support the strong prospectivity for porphyry-related mineralization at Poplar South

Key chargeability and resistivity anomalies are coincident with other geophysical and geochemical anomalies and represent high-priority drill targets

Thin veneer of glacial till across the highest priority target areas may have hidden mineralization from previous operators

"With the completion of this IP survey we now have the final dataset required to refine our exploration model for the Poplar South target," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "The presence of overlapping geological, geochemical and geophysical anomalies strongly supports the high-prospectivity for porphyry-related mineralization across this area. We are currently designing a robust drill program to systematically test the Poplar South target in the first half of 2025."

The Poplar South IP Survey

The 2024 Poplar South IP survey consisted of over 20 line kilometers across 9 survey lines spaced 200 meters apart. The survey was designed to characterize and detect subsurface sulfide mineralization associated with pronounced coincident geophysical (magnetic and EM) and multi-element soil-geochemical anomalies at the Poplar South target area (Figure 1)

At surface, the Poplar South target is characterized by a broad, ~8 by 2 kilometer zone of quartz-sericite-pyrite (phyllic) alteration observed along local road-cuts and sparse outcrop on ridges (Figure 2, see News Release dated August 12, 2024). Zones of strong epidote-chlorite-magnetite alteration locally crop out near the valley bottom, proximal to the strongest geochemical and geophysical anomalies. Recently completed airborne geophysical surveys (MobileMT and high-resolution magnetics) outlined a complex, kilometer-scale conductivity-high cored by a lower-conductivity (high-resistivity) zone associated with a circular magnetic-low (Figure 2). This area is also associated with a moderate chargeability response that increases with depth towards a >50 m/v anomaly (Figure 4). These geophysical anomalies are mutually coincident with an open-ended, ~1,200 by 800 meter, multi-element (copper-molybdenum-silver) soil geochemical anomaly (see News Release dated October 8th, 2024 and Figure 3). A historical shallow drill hole completed in 1995, near the margins of the strongest coincident anomalies, returned 67.1 meters of 0.18% copper (drill hole 95-05, Figure 4)2. The percussion drill hole reportedly intersected potassically altered intrusive rocks with quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite mineralization throughout its length. The new 3D chargeability model suggests that hole 95-05 was terminated too early and the Poplar South target should be explored at depth (Figure 4).

Next Steps

The new IP data significantly enhances the Poplar South target and supports the strong prospectivity of the till-covered area for concealed porphyry-related mineralization. Some of the key IP anomalies are open along the margins of the survey footprint and additional surveying to the northeast and southwest is warranted (Figure 3).

The complexity of the chargeability and resistivity anomalies in relation to other geophysical data highlight numerous drill targets across the broad target area. Both moderate and high chargeability anomalies (Figure 4) will be prioritised for drill testing. The Company is currently planning a Phase 1 drill program to commence in the first half of 2025 to systematically evaluate the porphyry potential of the target area.

Figure 1. Map of the Poplar Project showing the location of the Poplar South Target and previously acquired MobileMT data1

Figure 2. Poplar South target exploration data compilation shown on MobileMT1 data. Collar locations are for historical drill holes.

Figure 3. Gridded IP chargeability data from the inversion model at 700 meter elevation. Previously reported Cu in soil geochemical data (see News Release dated October 8th, 2024) shown to highlight the coincidence of strong copper in soil and high-chargeability at depth.

Figure 4. Section through the Poplar South chargeability and resistivity 3D voxel model showing the location of historical drill hole 95-052 in relation to strong-chargeability and strong-resistivity features. Targets A, B, and C represent priority areas for drill testing.

Poplar Project

The 44,200 hectare Poplar project in central BC covers Mesozoic aged arc-related volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks considered prospective for porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. In addition to the Poplar South target area, the project also hosts the Poplar deposit, a near-surface porphyry-related copper and gold deposit, which contains close to 2 billion pounds of copper and 750,000 ounces of gold3 (indicated and inferred mineral resources, Table 1).

Table 1. Historical Mineral Resource Estimate for the Poplar Deposit2

Class Tonnes (Mt) Grade Metal



Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (Mlbs) Au (Koz) Ag (Koz) Indicated 152.3 0.32 0.09 2.58 1,091 430 12,640 Inferred 139.3 0.29 0.07 4.95 903 320 22,180

Notes:



*Above a cutoff of 0.2% Cu

** source – see Reference 3 below

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

