VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES NEW COPPER-MOLYBDENUM DISCOVERY AT THE THIRA TARGET; DRILLS 345.3 METERS OF 0.43% CUEQ IN FIRST DRILL HOLE AT THE POPLAR PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

Thira Discovery: The first drill hole of the program, TH25-138, intersected near-surface, porphyry-related copper-molybdenum-silver-gold mineralization throughout its entire ~500 meter length:



499.3 meters of 0.39% copper equivalent* (CuEq, 0.28% Cu, 0.02% Mo, 1.01 g/t Ag and 0.04 g/t Au, above a 0.1% CU cutoff grade) from 10.7 meters down hole, including



345.3 meters of 0.43% copper equivalent* (0.31% Cu, 0.02% Mo, 1.10 g/t Ag, and 0.05 g/t Au, above a 0.2% Cu cutoff grade) from 10.7 meters down hole, including



78.25 meters of 0.46% copper equivalent* (0.40% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 1.49 g/t Ag, and 0.09 g/t Au, above a 0.3% Cu cutoff grade) from 21.75 meters down hole, and including



53.0 meters of 0.53% copper equivalent* (0.35% Cu, 0.04% Mo, 1.28 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au, above a 0.3% Cu cutoff grade) from 140.0 meters down hole





The drill rig is currently evaluating the western extent of strong copper-molybdenum mineralization intersected in discovery hole TH25-138. Program Expansion: Over 5,000 meters of drilling are now planned at Thira to systematically advance the discovery.

*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$20.00/lb, Au US$2,000/oz and Ag US$22/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 10 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.

"The Thira discovery marks a significant milestone for Vizsla Copper" commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman and CEO. "Considering the shallow mineralization, large remaining untested anomaly, excellent road access, and gentle topography, this result has extraordinary potential to become a significant discovery in central British Columbia. This tremendous outcome is a product of the hard work, skill and effort applied by the entire Vizsla Copper team. With the strong long-term fundamentals for the copper market, this is excellent timing to announce a new copper discovery."

"Our technical team, led by Dr. Chris Leslie (Technical Advisor) and Kevin Pinkerton (Senior Geologist), have done a tremendous job identifying the Thira target with the skillful application of geology, geochemistry and geophysics," commented Steve Blower, VP Exploration. "I'm encouraged that our discovery drill hole, TH25-138, has intersected significant multi-stage stockwork veining with copper-molybdenum mineralization along its entire 500m length, which suggests that the system is large and robust."

Thira Porphyry Discovery

Drilling at Thira is designed to target copper-molybdenum mineralization across a broad, untested and concealed target area (Figure 2, see June 16th, 2025 News Release). Besides one historical percussion drill hole (P95-05) completed in 1995 on the edge of the target area (0.18% Cu and 0.022% Mo throughout its 67 meter length2), the strongest coincident anomalies (e.g., high-chargeability, magnetic, MobileMT, and multi-element soil geochemical) have never been drilled (Figure 2).

The first hole of the current drill program (and the first hole ever completed by Vizsla Copper on the Poplar Project), TH25-138, was drilled towards 360 with a -80 dip. Following only 10 meters of overburden (Figures 3 and 4), TH25-138 intersected porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization at the top of bedrock, extending to the bottom of the hole at 510 meters (e.g., 499.3 meters of 0.39% copper equivalent* (0.28% Cu, 0.02% Mo, 1.01 g/t Ag and 0.04 g/t Au), Table 1, Figure 3). Mineralization consists primarily of quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite stockwork and disseminated chalcopyrite associated with locally strong potassium feldspar + biotite alteration (Figure 4). Stockwork zones and multi-stage porphyry-related veins (A- and B-type) and vein-dykes crosscut at least three phases of pre- and intra-mineral intrusions varying from plagioclase-biotite monzonite porphyries to equigranular biotite monzonite (Figure 4). Zones of anhydrite-chalcopyrite-molybdenite veins and stockworks associated with white mica-quartz alteration crosscut the main stage potassic alteration (Figure 4). The strongest copper mineralization (e.g., 78.25 meters of 0.40% Cu from 21.75 meters down hole and 17.0 meters of 0.40% Cu from 244 meters down hole, Table 1) is associated with zones of intense biotite alteration and a higher-frequency of quartz-chalcopyrite veins and stockwork. Additional drilling is evaluating the extent and structural controls on this style of higher-grade mineralization.

The nature of the porphyry-related, stockwork-controlled copper-molybdenum mineralization in discovery hole TH25-138 suggests the hole intersected a new and previously unknown porphyry center. The announced 2,400 meter drill program has therefore been expanded to over 5,000 meters with drilling aimed at investigating the lateral and vertical extent of the porphyry system.

Table 1. Assay Results

Hole ID Cutoff From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq

(%)* TH25-138 0.1% Cu 10.70 510.00 499.30 0.28 0.02 0.04 1.01 0.39 including 0.2% Cu 10.70 356.00 345.30 0.31 0.02 0.05 1.10 0.43 including 0.3% Cu 21.75 100.00 78.25 0.40 0.01 0.09 1.49 0.46 including 0.3% Cu 140.00 193.00 53.00 0.35 0.04 0.04 1.28 0.53 including 0.3% Cu 244.00 261.00 17.00 0.40 0.02 0.06 1.10 0.52

*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$20.00/lb, Au US$2,000/oz and Ag US$22/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. Metallurgical test work has not been performed on core from TH25-138, therefore it is uncertain which metals would report to potential concentrates - recoveries are conceptual in nature. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. CuEq% = Cu% + (Au g/t x (Au recovery / Cu recovery) x [Au price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 2204.623]) + (Ag g/t x (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) x [Ag price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 2204.623] + (Mo grade % x (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) x [Mo price US$/lb x 2204.623] / [Cu price US$/lb x 2204.623]). Composite intervals are calculated using length-weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 10 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.

Figure 1. Map of the Poplar Project showing the location of the Thira target area and previously acquired MobileMT data1.

Figure 2. Map of the Thira target showing the location of discovery hole TH25-138 with respect to shallow historic drill holes. The area marked by the conductivity-low1 is the focus for ongoing drilling. See footnote below Table 1 for CuEq calculation inputs. See references2,3 below for sources of historical drill data.

Figure 3. Section (628200E) through TH25-138 showing copper and molybdenum assays down hole. See footnote below Table 1 for CuEq calculation inputs. See references2,3 below for sources of historical drill data.

Figure 4. Core photos of TH25-138. A. Box photos showing core from collar to 21.22 meters. Note the strong mineralization beginning at the base of overburden. Porphyry-related mineralization extends from 10.7 meters down to the end of hole at 510.0 meters, B. strong disseminated and vein-hosted chalcopyrite mineralization associated with strong biotite alteration, C. example of late-stage anhydrite veins with bleached alteration halos, D. mineralized vein-dyke with quartz vein clasts crosscutting biotite monzonite, E. porphyry-related quartz-chalcopyrite veins with local centerlines with strong potassium feldspar halos. Abbreviations: qtz = quartz, cpy = chalcopyrite, mol = molybdenite, anh = anhydrite, bio = biotite, k-spar = potassium feldspar.

Table 2. Collar information

Hole ID Easting* Northing* Elevation

(m) Azimuth Dip Depth

(m) TH25-138 628209 5978101 1079 360 -80 510

*UTM NAD83 Z 09

Poplar Project

The 44,200 hectare Poplar project in central BC covers Mesozoic aged arc-related volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks considered prospective for porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. In addition to the Thira target, the project also hosts the Poplar deposit, a near-surface porphyry-related copper and gold system. The Poplar deposit is approximately 10 km north of the Thira target. Vizsla Copper has the option to earn a 100% interest in the property through a series of expenditure commitments and annual cash payments until 2027.

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core analytical results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance and quality control program (QA/QC). Drill core was sawn in half at Vizsla's dedicated and secure core logging and processing facility near Nadina Lake, BC.

Half of the drill core was sampled and shipped by a bonded courier in sealed and secured woven polyester bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Kamloops, BC. Core samples were prepared using ALS standard preparation procedure PREP-31A which involves crushing the sample to 70% less than 2mm, followed by a riffle split of 250g, and then a pulverised split to better than 85% passing 75 microns.

Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, BC for analysis. ALS Global is registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.

Drill core samples were analyzed for 48 elements by ICP-MS on a 0.25-gram aliquot using a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61). Overlimit samples (>10,000 ppm Cu) were re-analyzed using an ore-grade, four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish (method ME-OG62). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30-gram aliquot with an AES finish (inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy - method Au-ICP21).

In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, Vizsla implements a rigorous internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of field and lab duplicates, certified reference materials (standards prepared by an independent lab) and blanks into the sample stream. Data verification of the analytical results includes a statistical analysis of the QA/QC data. Results are considered acceptable.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Dr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Vizsla Copper and may in some instances be unverifiable.

References

Henneberry, T.R. (2024), Data acquisition and processing report, Helicopter Borne MobileMT Electromagnetic and Magnetic Survey, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 41614, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris



Wagner, D. (1995), Soil sampling and percussion drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24109, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris



Wagner, D. (1996), Assessment report, Diamond drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24392, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris

