VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from an interpretation of a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey recently completed at the Deerhorn copper-gold deposit on the Company's 65,252 ha Woodjam Copper Project ("Woodjam"). Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

Highlights

Deerhorn high-grade copper-gold target: based on a thorough review of all available exploration data, the Deerhorn deposit area has been prioritised for follow-up drilling this summer.

based on a thorough review of all available exploration data, the Deerhorn deposit area has been prioritised for follow-up drilling this summer. Extensions to high-grade mineralization: drilling will target extensions of mineralization where previous drilling intersected high-grade porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization (e.g., 123 meters of 2.49g/t Au and 0.40% Cu; DH20-071).

drilling will target extensions of mineralization where previous drilling intersected high-grade porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization (e.g., 123 meters of 2.49g/t Au and 0.40% Cu; DH20-071). New high-priority targets: new magnetic geophysical data highlights numerous untested or poorly-tested targets in the Deerhorn area.

new magnetic geophysical data highlights numerous untested or poorly-tested targets in the Deerhorn area. Project-wide ZTEM survey: plans are underway to commence a project-wide ZTEM survey to assist with target generation across the Woodjam project.

"The recently completed aeromagnetic survey has generated many high priority drill targets," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "One of the best examples is at the Deerhorn deposit, where recent drilling by the property's previous owners Consolidated Woodjam Copper has intersected high-grade copper and gold mineralization."

DEERHORN DEPOSIT

The Deerhorn deposit is a broad zone of near-surface, high-grade copper and gold mineralization associated with steeply dipping, cylindrical, magnetic, and porphyritic monzonite intrusions. The best mineralization is located along structures on the flanks of the intrusion. Highlights from recent Deerhorn drilling by the previous owners Consolidated Woodjam Copper are shown in Table 1, below.

Table 1 –Recent Deerhorn Drilling Results

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq (g/t) CuEq (%) DH20-071 84.0 207.0 123.0 2.49 0.40 3.10 2.04 inc 137.0 207.0 70.0 3.84 0.58 4.73 3.10 inc 177.0 193.0 16.0 6.55 0.78 7.75 5.08 and 304.0 341.0 37.0 1.18 0.23 1.53 1.00 DH20-072 41.0 403.0 362.0 0.80 0.18 1.08 0.71 inc 103.0 241.0 138.0 1.62 0.31 2.08 1.37 inc 160.0 214.0 54.0 2.06 0.36 2.61 1.71 and 513.0 536.1 23.1 0.05 0.23 0.39 0.26 inc 513.0 523.0 10.0 0.01 0.39 0.60 0.40 DH20-074 129.0 284.0 155.0 1.24 0.22 1.57 1.03 inc 179.0 282.0 103.0 1.65 0.24 2.01 1.32 inc 179.0 224.0 45.0 1.29 0.26 1.68 1.11 inc 241.0 282.0 41.0 2.49 0.28 2.92 1.92 Note: Cueq and Aueq are calculated with prices of US$1,800/oz Au and US$4.00/lb Cu.

NEW TARGETING IDEAS AT THE DEERHORN DEPOSIT

Known zones of gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization are associated with discrete magnetic porphyritic intrusions. These are identifiable in several magnetic products and inverted models derived from the recently completed airborne survey. Figures 2 and 3 show the location of high-grade copper and gold mineralization along the flank of a magnetic intrusion (warmer colours), and they highlight the open nature of the zone to the north and south. These target areas and others within the broader Deerhorn deposit area will be evaluated with this summer's core drilling program.

NEXT STEPS

Targets are being ranked and prioritized and will be evaluated with core drilling programs planned for later in the year. A total of 10,000 m of core drilling is currently envisaged, beginning in the early summer. In addition, Geotech Ltd. has been contracted to complete an airborne Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic ("ZTEM") survey over an area similar to that covered by the aeromagnetic survey. Targets from the magnetic gradient inversions and the ZTEM survey will be the primary focus for drilling programs later in the year.

The Woodjam Project

The 65,252 ha Woodjam Project is located 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake in an area characterized by a low elevation, flat to gently undulating landscape that is well accessed by logging roads. Geologically, the Project is located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane – a large regional depositional belt commonly dominated by alkalic volcanic units and related volcaniclastic lithologies. The Quesnel terrane hosts both alkaline and calc-alkaline porphyry copper+/-gold+/-molybdenum deposits, including the Copper Mountain, New Afton, Highland Valley, Gibraltar, Mount Polley, Mount Milligan and Kemess mines.

To date, six zones of porphyry mineralization (Megabuck, Deerhorn, Takom, Three Firs, Southeast, Megaton) have been identified at the Woodjam Project by drilling (95,092 metres in 281 holes since 2009 and a further 114 holes, 30,092 metres predominantly from 1998). These six mineralized zones form a cluster approximately 5 kilometers in diameter.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia, and has two additional copper exploration properties, the Blueberry and Carruthers Pass projects, well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

