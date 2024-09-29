vivo Unveils Funtouch OS 15: New Era of Smooth

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- vivo today announced the launch of Funtouch OS 15 for users in international markets, ushering in a new era of smooth and an enhanced mobile experience. Building upon user feedback and requests, the latest Funtouch OS 15 is vivo's take on the new Android 15 version, delivering unparalleled smoothness, a suite of new personalization options, and optimized features focused on photography, gaming, and productivity. Funtouch OS 15 seamlessly connects vivo users to the digital world, enhancing efficiency in everyday life.

Go Beyond Smooth: Experience Unparalleled Fluidity

Funtouch OS 15 improves the overall fluidity of the Android system and animated elements that bring the device to life. By replacing Android's existing Fair Scheduling algorithm with vivo's proprietary Priority Scheduling model, Funtouch OS 15 prioritizes computing power for foreground processes. This results in a 15% increase in average app startup speed, even under overload scenarios.

To further enhance performance, the new Memory Enhancement Technology employs an optimized zRAM memory compression algorithm, resulting in a remarkable 40% increase in compression speed. Additionally, it reduces GPU memory consumption for background applications, enabling users to run multiple apps simultaneously without compromising the device's smoothness.

Funtouch OS 15 also introduces vivo's exclusive Origin Animation, an innovative approach that enhances animation smoothness and interaction responsiveness. The Lightning-Speed Engine creates a dedicated channel for animation execution and improves app startup response speed by 20%. Inspired by nature, the Aqua Dynamic Effect enhances system interactions with animated effects that evoke the movement of water, making each interaction feel smoother and more natural. Last but not least, 700+ touch scenarios have been optimized based on extensive ergonomics research, ensuring a consistently Smooth Touch experience all around.

Notice: These features are only available on select models. Data is obtained from the company labs. Actual performance shall prevail.

Naturally You: Craft Your Own Digital Space

Funtouch OS 15 empowers users to express their individuality. With 3,800+ redesigned design elements, including updated system colors, fonts, icons, and illustrations, Funtouch OS 15 offers a clean and minimalistic aesthetic. Users can further personalize their devices with a wide array of options, including nine general system themes and a variety of Static, Immersive, and Video Wallpapers. Four new fingerprint recognition animations, customizable app icon styles, and adjustable icon shapes and sizes provide even greater control over the user interface.

Be Pro, So Easy: Efficiency at Your Fingertips

Recognizing the integral role smartphones play in everyday life, Funtouch OS 15 enhances creativity, elevates entertainment, and boosts efficiency. The AI Image Lab allows users to automatically enhance photo quality and remove shadows from documents using AI-powered tools. For avid mobile gamers, the upgraded Ultra Game Mode introduces a convenient sidebar with a performance panel, game tools, and the Game Small Window feature. This allows for quick access to social apps and easy setting adjustments, such as the screen refresh rate and touch sampling rate, without interrupting gameplay.

In terms of productivity, Funtouch OS 15's optimized Link to Windows feature enhances cross-device collaboration between vivo devices and PCs, allowing users to sync content in real-time, manage file sharing efficiently, view recent photos across devices, and more. Additionally, the overhauled S-Capture feature now allows for annotations during screen recording, supports multiple audio tracks, and includes a control panel for microphone volume and system sound recordings.

Availability

Funtouch OS 15 will be available for upgrade starting from mid-October on vivo X Fold3 Pro, X100 Series and iQOO 12.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

SOURCE vivo

