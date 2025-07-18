vivo Wins Innovate for Impact Use Case Award at the ITU AI for Good Global Summit

The recognition highlights vivo's commitment to empowering accessibility through on-device intelligence.

SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- vivo was honored with the "Innovate for Impact" best use case award in the accessibility category at the AI for Good Global Summit, in Geneva, Switzerland. Received on July 9, the award recognizes vivo's efforts in leveraging on-device artificial intelligence (AI) to empower accessibility with the initiative "On-Device Intelligence Empowers People with Disabilities and Smart Interaction Scenarios," which stood out among the top submissions from 32 countries. This recognition is a strong endorsement of vivo's long-standing commitment to inclusive technology and its leadership in advancing accessibility solutions globally.

vivo was honored with the Best-Case Award in the accessibility category at the ITU AI for Good Global Summit. vivo was selected as one of the Innovate for Impact Use Case winners. Cao Yuqiong, Senior Director of Software Industry Development at vivo, shared vivo’s vision of technology for good.

The AI for Good Global Summit, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in collaboration with over 40 United Nations organizations, including UNIDO and UNESCO, is a leading platform for dialogue on AI, promoting international cooperation among major AI economies. Through workshops and case-study initiatives, the AI for Good Global Summit aims to facilitate the exchange of exemplary experiences and expert knowledge on the global application of AI technologies and models, ultimately improving fairness in AI.

This year, the Summit's Innovate for Impact challenge awarded 51 AI-driven use cases selected from 238 submissions received from across 32 countries. At the ceremony, Mr. Wei Wei, Director-General of the Department of Science and Technology at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Dr. Bilel Jamoussi, Deputy Director of ITU's Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, jointly presented certificates to the winning companies and institutions.

At the summit, Cao Yuqiong, Senior Director of Software Industry Development at vivo, delivered a keynote titled "AI Expanding Human Perception Seeing, Hearing, Understanding Everything." Cao emphasized vivo's vision of "Technology for a Better Future" and demonstrated some of the company's key accessibility innovations, including vivo Seeing and other pioneering features designed to create a fairer digital world.

Since 2019, vivo has been leveraging on-device AI capabilities to create industry-leading accessibility solutions. Among these innovations are vivo Listening, which enables two-way voice-to-text communication, and the world's first "Sign Language Translator," a breakthrough in overcoming complex grammar recognition challenges. Additionally, vivo has introduced the industry's first AI visual assistance product, vivo Seeing, which pioneers a multimodal visual assistance system that provides core functions such as environment description and object localization. vivo has also developed vivo Music Scores Reader, designed for visually impaired music lovers.

vivo's ongoing efforts in information accessibility have earned recognition and affirmation from reputable organizations and institutions domestically and internationally. In June 2025, vivo Voice for Hope Initiative was shortlisted as an "Outstanding Case of Technology for the Disabled" by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. At the 7th Technology Accessibility Development Conference (TADC), the initiative titled "vivo Information Accessibility: Industry Practice Driven by Large Models" was awarded the "2025 Outstanding Case of Information Accessibility."

In addition, vivo is taking the lead in creating a barrier-free ecosystem empowered by science and technology. vivo's barrier-free technology is now featured in the National Barrier-Free Environment Exhibition Hall, making vivo the first technology company to provide guided tours for individuals with disabilities using smartphones in China. As part of its efforts to build an open platform for "science and technology for good," vivo has made its full-stack AI capabilities available to developers at no cost, with a particular focus on those developing barrier-free solutions. In May 2025, vivo and the China Disabled Persons Welfare Foundation held a conference on the vivo Voice for Hope Initiative - Special Action on Technology for the Disabled. During the conference, vivo announced its commitment to invest RMB 30 million over the next five years to explore innovative solutions that empower people with disabilities to live barrier-free lives.

To date, vivo's products and services have reached over 500 million users in 60 countries and regions around the world, with accessibility features benefiting more than 4 million users.

(END)

About vivo

vivo is a technology company driven by user orientation to create exceptional products, with smart terminals and intelligent services at its core. It aims to bridge the gap between people and the digital world, offering users a more convenient and personalized mobile digital life. Guided by its corporate values of 'Benfen' (staying grounded), user orientation, design-driven innovation, continuous learning, and teamwork, vivo integrates sustainable development strategies across its value chain, striving to become a healthier, enduring world-class enterprise.

Headquartered in Dongguan, China, vivo taps into local talent resources and maintains an extensive R&D network spanning Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Xi'an. Its research covers a wide range of frontier areas, including 5G communication, artificial intelligence, industrial design, and imaging technology. Currently, vivo's manufacturing network (including authorized production) boasts an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million units, with sales covering over 60 countries and regions and a user base exceeding 500 million.

For more corporate, brand, product, and technology updates, follow vivo's official WeChat accounts: 'vivo'.

For additional media resources, high-resolution images, or videos, please visit: https://www.vivo.com/news

About ITU

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations agency for digital technologies, driving innovation for people and the planet with 194 Member States and a membership of over 1,000 companies, universities, civil society, and international and regional organizations. Established in 1865, ITU coordinates the global use of the radio spectrum and satellite orbits, establishes international technology standards, drives universal connectivity and digital services, and is helping to make sure everyone benefits from sustainable digital transformation, including the most remote communities. From artificial intelligence (AI) to quantum, from satellites and submarine cables to advanced mobile and wireless broadband networks, ITU is committed to connecting the world and beyond. Learn more: www.itu.int

SOURCE vivo

Kristina Miladinoska, [email protected]