VIVO Cannabis Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Barry Fishman, Chief Executive Officer, VIVO Cannabis Inc. (VIVO), joined Dani Lipkin, Innovation Sector Head, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Based in Napanee, Ontario, VIVO is a cannabis company that holds production and sales licenses from Health Canada and operates indoor cultivation facilities with proprietary plant-growing technology. VIVO has a collection of brands, including Beacon Medical™, FIRESIDE™, Canna Farms™ and Lumina™. VIVO Cannabis Inc. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 24, 2020.