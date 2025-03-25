vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its First Mixed Reality Headset at the Boao Forum 2025

During the "vivo Release Moment" session held on the afternoon of March 25th at the Boao Forum, Hu Baishan, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer at vivo, and President of the vivo Central Research Institute, delivered a keynote speech titled "Humanity in the Future of Technology by vivo". In his speech, Hu stated that the mobile phone industry is a microcosm of China's technological innovation, and vivo's development reflects the progress of this sector. Hu elaborated on the company's core business philosophies applied over the past three decades, highlighting three different dimensions: long-termism, humanistic thinking and focus on collaboration and mutual achievement. To date, vivo has been the number one domestic mobile phone brand in the Chinese market in terms of market share for four consecutive years, and serves over 500 million users in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide.

Hu Baishan stated that over the past few decades, the mobile phone industry has served as an "incubator" for new industries, transforming how we live and work. Today, advancements in AI and robotics represent the pinnacle of technological achievements in the digital and physical worlds, respectively. Yet, these two worlds remain relatively independent and have not yet been perfectly integrated. The mobile phone industry with its massive consumer base, the most forward-looking technological ecosystem, and diverse application scenarios, could help bridge these two worlds. Robotics could represent the future of the mobile phone industry, blending digital connectivity with physical capabilities. Importantly, this future will continue to emphasize people-oriented values and focus on user scenarios to create ultimate experiences.

In his speech, Hu revealed that vivo has officially established the vivo Robotics Lab. By leveraging vivo's decade of "BlueTech" experience in fields like AI large learning models and imaging, together with the real-time spatial computing capabilities accumulated through vivo Vision, vivo will focus on developing two core areas, the "brain" and "eyes" of robots. At the same time, vivo will focus on the consumer market, developing robotic products for personal and home use. vivo aims to bring technology out of the laboratory and into users' everyday lives. This way, it will focus on gradual breakthroughs and continuous innovation to address real-life scenarios and solve user pain points, iterating product development along the way. vivo Vision, unveiled for the first time at the Boao Forum, marks a significant milestone in vivo's exploration of mixed reality technology. Building on this momentum, the upcoming vivo X200 Ultra, slated for release next month, will also integrate vivo's latest advancements in imaging. Looking ahead, vivo envisions a world where robotics enhances everyday life and is committed to collaborating with industry partners to bring robots to households around the globe.

