VITALITY SIGNS BROKER AND IS SET TO LAUNCH AWARD-WINNING VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS TO US RETAIL

Vitality to Exhibit at Natural Products Expo West from March 10-12 in California

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality") announces the upcoming launch of its award-winning line of vitamins and supplements to US retailers at Natural Products Expo West – the industry's largest US tradeshow. The United States is the world's largest market for vitamins and supplements. Vitality has successfully established its product line of 13 products in Canada and won 11 industry awards including best new supplement, consumer choice and retailer choice – women's health.

"This is a pivotal time for Vitality as we enter the world's leading market for vitamins and supplements," says Cheryl Grant, President & CEO, Vitality Products Inc. "With the reopening of the border, and green light on tradeshows, we are excited to build Vitality. I have clearly spoken to the sales potential for Vitality including Power Iron + Spirulina in the US and we are now standing at the doorstep of turning a plan into a reality."

Vitality will target sales in the Western US and signed Grass Roots Marketing, an established broker, to build sales. Grass Roots Marketing provides an exceptional full-service sales and marketing team for natural, organic, and specialty brands. Their committed staff of 26 are dedicated to providing superior natural and specialty brokerage services including bringing products to top distributors, retailers and ongoing sales management in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Western States (https://www.grmarketing.net).

"It has been an immense effort to prepare the product line for the US and we are excited to introduce Vitality to US retailers and consumers," added Cheryl Grant.

Vitality will debut its products in its own 10' x 20' Booth #3567 of the Supplements Hall at the Anaheim Convention Centre this March 10-12 (https://www.expowest.com/en/home.html).

About the US Market

The North American dietary supplements market size was valued at USD 50 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6 % from 2021 to 2028. The increasing consumer awareness regarding personal health and wellbeing is one of the key drivers of the market. Furthermore, growing demand for preventive health products to lead healthy & disease-free life and a rising number of fitness centers, health clubs, and gymnasiums are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.1

About Natural Products Expo West

The Natural Products Expo West show is the largest natural health and organic products trade show in North America. The NPEW show is the annual meeting of over 60,000 organic and natural products industry professionals and combines the entire value chain of healthy products, including today's best sellers and tomorrow's trends. This trade show is mainly visited by retail buyers and gathers an average of 3,000 exhibitors. To learn more: https://www.expowest.com/en/home.html

About Vitality

Visit our new Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, Canada and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products. To view the full products visit: www.vitality.ca

