VITALITY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

TSXV Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality"), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of premium vitamins and supplements, is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025.

Year-Over-Year Financial Highlights:

Sales increased 19%

Gross Margin of 71%

Net Loss decreased 92%

Sales of the Company's premium natural health products for the three months ended April 30, 2025 increased 19% to $234,418 (2024 - $196,879). The Company's gross margin on its sales for the three months ended April 30, 2025 was $167,343 or 71% of sales (2024 - $141,662 or 72% of sales) as the Company continues to have strong gross margins due to the uniqueness of its natural health products.

The financial performance of the Company for the three months ended April 30, 2025 is highlighted by a 92% reduction in net loss as the Company continues to make significant strides towards its goal of profitability on a quarterly basis. The financial results of the Company for the three months ended April 30, 2025 show a net loss of $3,219 or $0.00 per share compared to a net loss of $40,455 or $0.00 per share for the same period last year.

The Company's general selling expenses for the three months ended April 30, 2025 decreased to $28,281 (2024 - $40,364). The Company's general and administrative expenses for the three months ended April 30, 2025 increased to $138,438 (2024 - $137,871). The Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in Canada and the United States while maintaining its overall operating efficiencies.

During the three months ended April 30, 2025, Vitality exhibited at two industry tradeshows. The Company sold its natural health products directly to consumers at the Vancouver Wellness Show in February 2025. The Company met with current and prospective retailer buyers at CHFA NOW in Vancouver in April 2025.

The Company's condensed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Vitality

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured in Canada and currently sold in natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested for quality. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products. To view our products, visit: www.vitality.ca.

On behalf of the Board of

VITALITY PRODUCTS INC.

"Cheryl A. Grant" (signed)

__________________________________

Cheryl A. Grant, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Vitality Products Inc.

For further information, please contact: Vitality Products Inc., Cheryl A. Grant, President and CEO, (604) 591-1322, [email protected]