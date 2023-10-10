VITACORE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PLANET IMPACT - NEW RECYCLING PROGRAM FOR HARD-TO-RECYCLE MATERIALS

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Vitacore is excited to announce the launch of Planet Impact, a new recycling program available across Canada. This new program is aimed at helping communities, businesses, governments, and individuals access effective, trustworthy recycling solutions, addressing the global challenge of hard-to-recycle materials and plastics.

Planet Impact builds upon Vitacore's existing recycling efforts, which started as an innovative new technology to reduce the environmental impact of single-use PPE. Vitacore has been at the forefront of single-use PPE recycling for over two years and has recycled over 650,000kg of PPE in Canada. With the launch of Planet Impact, Vitacore has expanded into recycling other materials that are currently non-recyclable through municipal services.

"The vision of Planet Impact is to bring people and businesses together to create a sustainable future and eliminate waste." said Mikhail Moore, President of Vitacore. "Our research and development of new recycling technology represents a massive step toward a truly circular plastics economy. By fostering collaboration, overcoming obstacles, and embracing innovative solutions, Planet Impact is paving the way for a sustainable future for all."

Vitacore's new state-of-the-art facility in Port Coquitlam, BC has significantly increased its plastic recycling capacity. Vitacore's expansion is supported by the CleanBC Plastics Action Fund, enabling it to further reduce the environmental impact of PPE and other hard-to-recycle plastic items. Vitacore has plans to expand Planet Impact and continue to develop new technologies for other non-recyclable materials.

For more information on Planet Impact and Vitacore's recycling program, please visit vitacore.com

About Vitacore Industries Inc.

Born out of compassion, innovation, and a commitment to do our part, Vitacore strives to look at big problems with fresh eyes and a determination to find a better way. Vitacore was born out of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the first to manufacture N95 respirators in Canada, all alongside the creation of a recycling program to address single-use plastic PPE. Vitacore is determined to do the right thing, no matter how difficult, and will continue to develop solutions to global challenges.

SOURCE Vitacore Industries Inc

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]