VITACORE REVOLUTIONIZES PCR TESTING WITH BREAKTHROUGH 3-MINUTE qPCR TECHNOLOGY

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Vitacore, a leader in innovative scientific and technological solutions, is excited to announce a groundbreaking advancement in qPCR (quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction) technology. This innovative method is capable of completing a full 96-well 30 cycle qPCR analysis in under 3 minutes. This drastically reduces the time needed for qPCR with the potential to transform diagnostics, pharmaceutical development, personalized medicine, and scientific research globally.

Vitacore has recently filed a provisional patent on this novel technology, which is poised to significantly accelerate the speed, increase efficiency, and reduce the cost of PCR testing. By shortening the qPCR process from hours to mere minutes, Vitacore's innovation opens the door to faster, more accessible testing in a variety of critical fields, including:

Medical Diagnostics: This technology can replace slow diagnostic methods like bacterial cultures, providing rapid identification of pathogens. In critical situations, this speed could save lives by enabling faster, more accurate treatment decisions.

Point-of-Care Testing: Allowing healthcare providers in remote or resource-limited areas to conduct sophisticated tests without the need for extensive lab infrastructure.

Pharmaceutical Development: Accelerating drug and treatment development by providing rapid, inexpensive, high-throughput screening of targets.

Agriculture and Environmental Monitoring: Offering quick and reliable pathogen detection to safeguard food supply and monitor environmental health.

"We believe this innovation will have a profound impact on the speed and accuracy of diagnostic testing, with far-reaching implications for healthcare, research, and beyond," said Mikhail Moore, President of Vitacore. "By enabling faster, more reliable, and cost effective testing, we can improve patient outcomes, accelerate research, and enhance our ability to respond to healthcare challenges."

Vitacore's breakthrough comes at a critical time, as healthcare systems worldwide have been strained and demand for rapid, reliable testing has never been higher. The company now aims to bring this technology to market by developing, certifying, and manufacturing a cross-sector product.

As Vitacore continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, the company invites interested partners, investors, and members of the scientific community to join us in bringing this revolutionary technology to the global market.

About Vitacore

Vitacore is committed to solving real-world problems through innovation in science and technology. By developing cutting-edge solutions for global challenges, Vitacore aims to create a positive impact in healthcare, technology, the environment, and beyond. For more information, visit www.vitacore.com.

