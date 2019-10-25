Vita Health Products Issues Voluntary Recall of Its Ranitidine Products in Canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- As a precautionary measure, today Vita Health Products Inc. (the "Company") announced a voluntary Type I recall of all the Company's ranitidine products in Canada. This is due to the low level presence of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), an environmental contaminant and potential carcinogen found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables.  

The bulk active ingredient used in Vita Health's ranitidine products is sourced from a third party. Upon initial testing of these products, Health Canada did find low levels of NDMA. As a result, and per direction from the supplier, Vita Health made the decision to conduct a voluntary recall. Although Vita Health has not received any complaints or adverse events associated with these products, this action is consistent with the Company's commitment to consumer safety.

In September 2019, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European regulators alerted manufacturers that, as a result of third party testing, NDMA had been detected in some generic and brand versions of ranitidine. They requested all manufacturers voluntarily stop shipping and complete further testing on ranitidine products, which Vita Health immediately complied with.

The below products are impacted by this recall:

Item

Product Description

UPC

Lots

307118

STANLEY ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG 90
TABLETS                                                          

0 66000 02035 6

All lots

306939

EQUATE MAXIMUM STRENGTH ACID REDUCER
RANITIDINE 150MG 8 TABLETS

0 67002 30284 6

All lots

306940

EQUATE MAXIMUM STRENGTH ACID REDUCER
RANITIDINE 150MG 24 TABLETS

0 67002 30285 3

All lots

306170

EQUATE ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG 10
TABLETS

0 67002 04685 6

All lots

306175

EQUATE ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG 30
TABLETS

0 67002 04686 3

All lots

306178

EQUATE ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG 60
TABLETS

0 66000 02055 4

All lots

306180

EQUATE ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG 90
TABLETS

0 67002 30001 9

All lots

307317

WESTERN FAMILY MAXIMUM STRENGTH ACID
REDUCER RANITIDINE 150MG 24 TABLETS        

0 62639 32560 2

All lots

307116

WESTERN FAMILY ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG
30 TABLETS                                                         

0 62639 24151 3

All lots

400182

iPHARMA MAXIMUM STRENGTH ACID REDUCER
RANITIDINE 150MG 8 TABLETS         

6 67888 33789 7

All lots

308286

iPHARMA ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG
10 TABLETS                                                        

0 67888 13248 3

All lots

Consumers who have these products in their possession should return them to the place of purchase or call the Vita Health Customer Contact Centre at 1-877-637-7557, Monday-Friday 9 am-5:30 pm ET for further instruction.

For further information:

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nicole Hayes
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
nhayes@nbty.com
1-631-200-2650

