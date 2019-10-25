Vita Health Products Issues Voluntary Recall of Its Ranitidine Products in Canada

The bulk active ingredient used in Vita Health's ranitidine products is sourced from a third party. Upon initial testing of these products, Health Canada did find low levels of NDMA. As a result, and per direction from the supplier, Vita Health made the decision to conduct a voluntary recall. Although Vita Health has not received any complaints or adverse events associated with these products, this action is consistent with the Company's commitment to consumer safety.

In September 2019, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European regulators alerted manufacturers that, as a result of third party testing, NDMA had been detected in some generic and brand versions of ranitidine. They requested all manufacturers voluntarily stop shipping and complete further testing on ranitidine products, which Vita Health immediately complied with.

The below products are impacted by this recall:

Item Product Description UPC Lots 307118 STANLEY ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG 90

TABLETS 0 66000 02035 6 All lots 306939 EQUATE MAXIMUM STRENGTH ACID REDUCER

RANITIDINE 150MG 8 TABLETS 0 67002 30284 6 All lots 306940 EQUATE MAXIMUM STRENGTH ACID REDUCER

RANITIDINE 150MG 24 TABLETS 0 67002 30285 3 All lots 306170 EQUATE ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG 10

TABLETS 0 67002 04685 6 All lots 306175 EQUATE ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG 30

TABLETS 0 67002 04686 3 All lots 306178 EQUATE ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG 60

TABLETS 0 66000 02055 4 All lots 306180 EQUATE ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG 90

TABLETS 0 67002 30001 9 All lots 307317 WESTERN FAMILY MAXIMUM STRENGTH ACID

REDUCER RANITIDINE 150MG 24 TABLETS 0 62639 32560 2 All lots 307116 WESTERN FAMILY ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG

30 TABLETS 0 62639 24151 3 All lots 400182 iPHARMA MAXIMUM STRENGTH ACID REDUCER

RANITIDINE 150MG 8 TABLETS 6 67888 33789 7 All lots 308286 iPHARMA ACID REDUCER RANITIDINE 75MG

10 TABLETS 0 67888 13248 3 All lots

Consumers who have these products in their possession should return them to the place of purchase or call the Vita Health Customer Contact Centre at 1-877-637-7557, Monday-Friday 9 am-5:30 pm ET for further instruction.

For further information:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Hayes

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

nhayes@nbty.com

1-631-200-2650

SOURCE Vita Health Products Inc.