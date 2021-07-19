TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - COMMB , Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau, the trusted source of OOH insights for their member advertisers, agencies, media owners and programmatic tech-stacks in the Canadian market is pleased to welcome Vistar Media to its newly created programmatic/re-marketer membership category . Vistar Media will be among the first programmatic members to leverage COMMB's publisher member data, engaging councils, and robust marketing services.

"We believe Vistar Media will be an exceptional partner in bringing automated, data-driven solutions for buying digital OOH to the broader community of COMMB's members," said Amanda Dorenberg, COMMB President. "COMMB aims to bridge the gap between marketers and media owners, and to help advertisers deepen personalization and brand storytelling at a massive scale through DOOH experiences. We are confident that this new collaboration with the programmatic experts at Vistar Media will accomplish just that."

Founded in 2012 by leaders in the digital advertising space, Vistar Media successfully employs the intelligence and efficiency of programmatic technology to create impactful digital out-of-home advertising for marketers and media owners.

"With access to COMMB's independent, in-depth measurement of OOH audience data and industry-vetted marketing initiatives, Vistar Media is well positioned to execute programmatic campaigns and enhance the buying, selling and management of digital OOH." said Scott Mitchell, Managing Director, Canada at Vistar Media. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to strengthen accountability and credibility with clients by using industry-approved audience circulation and impression data and to collaborate with the buy-side and sell-side on standardization initiatives in the Canadian market. This membership will undoubtedly lead to improved outcomes for our team at Vistar Media, as well as the marketers and media owners we serve."

COMMB members like Vistar Media receive exclusive access to audience circulation & impression data for all OOH media owner (publisher) member's inventory, as well as the opportunity to join the pDOOH committee and drive adoption of standards in the digital out-of-home space going forward. Not only do members have the opportunity to strengthen accountability and credibility with clients by using industry-approved data, they can also take advantage of the enhanced exposure to tech stacks, marketing guides, educational resources, 'COMMB Talks' events, and more!

To apply for a membership, please visit www.commb.ca/PDOOH



About COMMB

COMMB is the national organization for the Canadian out-of-home industry comprised of advertisers, agencies, programmatic tech-stacks, and OOH companies. COMMB is responsible for developing and verifying audience measurement methodologies, providing audience data and planning resources, marketing and communications, government relations and member services. www.commb.ca

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the world's leading end-to-end programmatic ecosystem for digital out-of-home (DOOH). Vistar Media's demand-side platform (DSP) and supply-side platform (SSP) empower buyers and sellers to easily transact on DOOH inventory while applying intelligent data insights that improve media performance. Vistar's SaaS solutions (unified ad server and Cortex for device and content management) deliver enterprise-grade solutions for monetizing and operating digital signage networks at any scale. Through its global reach, direct platform integrations, data partnerships, and complete technology stack, Vistar Media continues to power innovation and growth across the digital signage industry. Founded in 2012, Vistar Media is headquartered in New York City and has offices across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. www.vistarmedia.com

SOURCE Canadian Out of Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau

For further information: COMMB, Mo Ghoneim, VP, Communications, Partnerships & Marketing, [email protected]; Vistar Media, Leslie Lee, Vice President, Marketing, [email protected]