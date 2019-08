Visits resume and lockdown ended at Drumheller Institution following Norovirus Outbreak

DRUMHELLER, AB, Aug 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The measures put in place at Drumheller Institution on July 29, 2019, due to a Norovirus outbreak have been lifted.

The institution has resumed its normal operations and visits have resumed.

