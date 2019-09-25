Visit the Ontario Universities' Fair this weekend

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - If you're thinking about attending an Ontario university next year, or have questions about which school or program is right for you, join more than 130,000 students, parents and educators at the annual Ontario Universities' Fair in Toronto this weekend to find out about programs, finances, admission requirements, student life and much more.

As the largest educational fair in Canada, the Ontario Universities' Fair is the only event where you can access all 21 Ontario universities in one place at one time. With thousands of academic programs to choose from at Ontario's universities, the fair gives prospective students the chance to hear all about them directly from faculty, staff, alumni and current students from each university.

"Each one of Ontario's universities is unique and the Ontario Universities' Fair is a great way for students and their families to seek out information, to get a feel for what each university has to offer, and can go a long way towards helping high school students find the right fit for them," says David Lindsay, President and CEO of the Council of Ontario Universities.

"These students are excited about the idea of learning, developing, and realizing their full potential at one of Ontario's universities, to gain the adaptable skills that will help prepare them for the ever-changing jobs of today and tomorrow," says Lindsay. "And as the needs of our students, industry and our province continue to evolve, Ontario's universities will continue to prepare students to become the entrepreneurial, creative, critical-thinking problem-solvers and skilled communicators that keep businesses investing in our province, boost our economies and benefit our communities."

The free three-day event runs from September 27–29, 2019 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. For more information visit ontariouniversitiesfair.ca and follow along on social media #OUF2019 (Twitter: @OntarioUnis , Facebook: @OntarioUFair and Instagram: @OntarioUniFair ).

Pre-registration is optional and is not required for free admission to the fair; however, pre-registering for an OUF Passport online will save time, allowing attendees to visit university booths and presentation rooms the instant they arrive and get more electronic information including updates on open houses, scholarships, athletics, and so on.

Those unable to attend the fair will have another opportunity to research universities in person through the Ontario Universities' Regional Fairs, which will be travelling to high schools across the province over the coming weeks. View the itinerary at ontariouniversitiesfair.ca/regional/.

