Visit OUF: Canada's Largest University Fair Happening This Weekend

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - This weekend, Ontario's universities are ready to welcome thousands of students, along with their parents and supporters for the annual Ontario Universities' Fair (OUF), taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building. The fair runs on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6, 2024, from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

As Canada's largest educational fair, the free, two-day event is a must-attend for anyone exploring university opportunities in Ontario. Students, parents and their supporters will have an opportunity to speak with representatives from Ontario's universities about academic programs, campus life, residence options, scholarships, co-ops, admissions requirements and more to help them decide which university and program is the right fit for them.

"We're excited to welcome students, parents and their supporters as they explore Ontario's universities and all of the amazing programs and resources they offer," says Steve Orsini, President and CEO of the Council of Ontario Universities. "By bringing our universities together under one roof, and seeing so many students excited about their future and the prospect of attending an Ontario university…the excitement is palpable. In fact, over the past four years, we've seen the number of Ontario high school students applying to university increase by 12%, and are projecting that up to 18% more of these students will want to apply to university by 2030. There truly is no better event than the OUF to give excited students an opportunity to connect with universities as they embark on their academic journey."

While pre-registration is not required for the event, students are encouraged to register for an OUEvents Pass before the event. By signing up for the OUEvents Pass, students can share their information to learn about university options and sign up for events like open houses and tours, receive advice on how to apply and pay for university, stay on top of important deadlines, connect with universities they are interested in, and access additional information on scholarships, athletics and more. To register for the OUEvents Pass, visit: www.ouevents.ca/ouf.

For those looking for more opportunities to connect with Ontario's universities, they will be travelling across the province until October 17, hosting in-person Regional Fairs at local high schools and venues. To find a Regional Fair near you, visit: www.ouevents.ca/regional.

Ontario's universities will also offer a free virtual Fall Information Session on Thursday, November 21, 2024, where students can learn about the universities of their choice and ask questions. To learn more, visit: www.ouevents.ca/virtual.

For more information about these events, visit www.ouevents.ca and follow us on social media (X: @OntarioUnis, Facebook: @OntarioUnis and Instagram: @OntarioUniversities).

