ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. ("Visible Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: VGD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Marc Lacoste as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Lacoste succeeds Martin Dallaire, who will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Jean-Marc Lacoste is a seasoned mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in the gold sector, bringing deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, and capital markets. Over the course of his career, he has completed more than $250 million in M&A transactions and raised in excess of $100 million in financings.

Mr. Lacoste was instrumental in the $200 million acquisition of Monarch Gold Corporation by Yamana Gold, where he was President and Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to 2021. He subsequently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch Mining Corporation from 2020 to 2024. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lacoste played a key role in the acquisition of Golden Goose Resources by Kodiak Exploration, acting as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2004 to 2010. Mr. Lacoste began his career in capital markets as a futures trader before joining Northland Power as Vice President of Acquisitions. He holds a Bachelor of Economics from McGill University in Montréal and supports several philanthropic initiatives.

Martin Dallaire, Chairman of Visible Gold commented: "On behalf of the Board, we are very pleased that Jean-Marc has agreed to join Visible Gold at this pivotal stage in the Company's evolution. His strong track record in executing strategic acquisitions and M&A transactions, combined with his disciplined focus on creating long-term shareholder value, makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team."

Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and CEO of Visible Gold, added: "I am thrilled to be joining Visible Gold. Martin has taken meaningful strategic steps to position the Company for its next phase of growth. We now have a solid platform on which to build, and our focus will be on identifying and advancing additional high-quality gold opportunities. As a long-term believer in gold, I am confident in the opportunities ahead and committed to unlocking the full potential of Visible Gold."

As part of his compensation package, and subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted Mr. Lacoste 300,000 stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of 10 years.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines (TSXV: VGD) is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Quebec.

Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Visible Gold Mines, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Visible Gold Mines' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Risks" and "Risk Factors" in Visible Gold Mines' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Visible Gold Mines does not intend, nor does Visible Gold Mines undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE Visible Gold Mines Inc.

For further information, please contact: Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (514) 246-0333, Email: [email protected]